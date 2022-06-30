"The floating boutique hotel atmosphere maintained for the entirety of the cruise by the daily small details the staff performed with an apparent pride of service that I appreciated.5 star menu that changed daily and always fresh and hot when served...."Read More
Impressive!! This was my first river cruise of any kind, and I was lucky to start with AMA waterways. I had the ""lowest" level room but hey the porthole/window was at least three feet above the waterline and not partially submerged as I had been led to believe.
If the passengers were 150 in total I'd say 100 in my age range, 65+, with the remainder in the 50+ age bracket. No children's ...
We chose the Rhine river cruise with AMA for the castle viewing and the active shore excursions. Every activity was perfectly curated. The smaller group size, only 130 on board our sailing, made for manageable excursions in small groups. Every location had charm and many activities that interested us. We got lucky and had perfect sailing weather the morning of castle viewing as we sailed by. Bar ...
We have done many ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise. I must say Amawaterways is amazing!! Everything was 5 star quality. Food was excellent, attention to detail was above and beyond! The head dining person made sure that we had everything we needed and even gave us a bottle of wine to try at dinner. The excursions were very well put together and organized. You have several options ...
We chose AMA because of their variety of activities, as well as variety of fitness levels for said tours.
The cruise staff were professional, courteous, and attentive.
The floating boutique hotel atmosphere maintained for the entirety of the cruise by the daily small details the staff performed with an apparent pride of service that I appreciated.
The ship being the newest on the river ...
We decided to do something different in 2023 and visit Europe. A friend had recommended AMAWaterways, so we browsed through the options and selected the Rhine River cruise. From the time we arrived at the airport in Amsterdam, 7 nights on the ship, 4 nights in Switzlerland, to the arrival at the airport in Zurich, we were always in the care of the AMA Team. They were attentive and ...
I was stationed in Germany twice while serving in the Army Nurse Corps. Since retiring, and starting to dabble in genealogy as a hobby, I learned my maternal great-grandfather emigrated from a small town near Bernkastel-Kues (on the Moselle) in Germany. Having taken an AMA cruise on the Danube that we enjoyed, my husband agreed to this itinerary as a way to visit both my ancestor's homeland and ...
We chose this cruise because of the great AMA Waterways reputation and the particular itinerary and dates as our group was attending the Belgian Grand Prix soon after this sailing completed.
Our sailing had to contend with very low water levels and there was a high risk we were going to be forced to change itinerary and ships, however it rained pretty heavily in Switzerland for several days ...
After a two year delay due to the pandemic, my partner and I finally were able to take our long anticipated River Cruise. Having taken past cruises on large ships, it was great to be on a smaller ship with about 120 folks. We arrived in Amsterdam two days before sailing and the Ama tour of the city was very good. The hotel where we stayed ( Barbizon Palace), was very nice and comfortable with very ...
We are still onboard and will disembark tomorrow. This is a chartered cruise, and we are with a group of 74. The ship is new and beautiful. The common areas and the cabins are impeccably clean. The staff, for the most part, are very nice, friendly and helpful. Several of the passengers became ill onboard, I’d say around 30-40%. This was brought up to the cruise manager, Jonathan, early on in ...
My sister and I chose this cruise to celebrate our 50th birthdays (both of which happened during COVID shutdown) and were so excited for this once in a lifetime experience together! We had both cruised larger ships (mostly Disney for myself and my family) over the past several years, but not together and thought this more intimate cruise style would suite us very nicely. This particular cruise ...