Charming Requewhir France
Photo Credit: MontereyCruiser
Yummy treats in Strasbourg!
Photo Credit: MontereyCruiser
Swans everywhere!
Photo Credit: MontereyCruiser
Strasbourg cathedral
Photo Credit: MontereyCruiser
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
12 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Rhine River Cruise 2023
"The floating boutique hotel atmosphere maintained for the entirety of the cruise by the daily small details the staff performed with an apparent pride of service that I appreciated.5 star menu that changed daily and always fresh and hot when served...."Read More
Mikeb52 avatar

Mikeb52

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

AMA-the Rhine was great for a first river cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

User Avatar
Telecombeta2
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Impressive!! This was my first river cruise of any kind, and I was lucky to start with AMA waterways. I had the ""lowest" level room but hey the porthole/window was at least three feet above the waterline and not partially submerged as I had been led to believe. If the passengers were 150 in total I'd say 100 in my age range, 65+, with the remainder in the 50+ age bracket. No children's ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for sharing such a detailed and thoughtful review of your first river cruise with us! We’re thrilled that your experience exceeded expectations, from the cozy comfort...

Sail Date: November 2024

Fantastic Cruise/Tons of Sick People

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

User Avatar
MontereyCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the Rhine river cruise with AMA for the castle viewing and the active shore excursions. Every activity was perfectly curated. The smaller group size, only 130 on board our sailing, made for manageable excursions in small groups. Every location had charm and many activities that interested us. We got lucky and had perfect sailing weather the morning of castle viewing as we sailed by. Bar ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, we are happy to learn that you enjoyed your time with us on board. It is lovey to read that our included excursions, onboard crew, and cuisine met your expectations. We are sorry...

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Amazing trip

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

User Avatar
stduke
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We have done many ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise. I must say Amawaterways is amazing!! Everything was 5 star quality. Food was excellent, attention to detail was above and beyond! The head dining person made sure that we had everything we needed and even gave us a bottle of wine to try at dinner. The excursions were very well put together and organized. You have several options ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Rhine River Cruise 2023

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

User Avatar
Mikeb52
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose AMA because of their variety of activities, as well as variety of fitness levels for said tours. The cruise staff were professional, courteous, and attentive. The floating boutique hotel atmosphere maintained for the entirety of the cruise by the daily small details the staff performed with an apparent pride of service that I appreciated. The ship being the newest on the river ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during your...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Fantastic vacation

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

User Avatar
smitty805
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to do something different in 2023 and visit Europe. A friend had recommended AMAWaterways, so we browsed through the options and selected the Rhine River cruise. From the time we arrived at the airport in Amsterdam, 7 nights on the ship, 4 nights in Switzlerland, to the arrival at the airport in Zurich, we were always in the care of the AMA Team. They were attentive and ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during your...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Revisiting the past

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

User Avatar
Water babies
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was stationed in Germany twice while serving in the Army Nurse Corps. Since retiring, and starting to dabble in genealogy as a hobby, I learned my maternal great-grandfather emigrated from a small town near Bernkastel-Kues (on the Moselle) in Germany. Having taken an AMA cruise on the Danube that we enjoyed, my husband agreed to this itinerary as a way to visit both my ancestor's homeland and ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able to provide you. Even with the hurdle of...

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Fantastic Rhine Cruise for Group

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

User Avatar
GoodCarmaJeff
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the great AMA Waterways reputation and the particular itinerary and dates as our group was attending the Belgian Grand Prix soon after this sailing completed. Our sailing had to contend with very low water levels and there was a high risk we were going to be forced to change itinerary and ships, however it rained pretty heavily in Switzerland for several days ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during...

Sail Date: August 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

An Outstanding River Cruise Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

User Avatar
delguy52
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

After a two year delay due to the pandemic, my partner and I finally were able to take our long anticipated River Cruise. Having taken past cruises on large ships, it was great to be on a smaller ship with about 120 folks. We arrived in Amsterdam two days before sailing and the Ama tour of the city was very good. The hotel where we stayed ( Barbizon Palace), was very nice and comfortable with very ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all our guests. We...

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Beautiful Ship - Big Disappointment

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

User Avatar
mvdude1111
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We are still onboard and will disembark tomorrow. This is a chartered cruise, and we are with a group of 74. The ship is new and beautiful. The common areas and the cabins are impeccably clean. The staff, for the most part, are very nice, friendly and helpful. Several of the passengers became ill onboard, I’d say around 30-40%. This was brought up to the cruise manager, Jonathan, early on in ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! On behalf of the entire AmaWaterways family, I am sorry for the experience you had during your journey. We take pride in our work and want to take care of all of our guests while they...

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Once In a Lifetime Cruise - Such A Let Down

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

User Avatar
cmktaylor71
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My sister and I chose this cruise to celebrate our 50th birthdays (both of which happened during COVID shutdown) and were so excited for this once in a lifetime experience together! We had both cruised larger ships (mostly Disney for myself and my family) over the past several years, but not together and thought this more intimate cruise style would suite us very nicely. This particular cruise ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello – Thank you very much for sharing your recent experience here on Cruise Critic. We were very sorry to read your review and learn that certain aspects of your first river cruise...

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

