Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLucia

We have done many ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise. I must say Amawaterways is amazing!! Everything was 5 star quality. Food was excellent, attention to detail was above and beyond! The head dining person made sure that we had everything we needed and even gave us a bottle of wine to try at dinner. The excursions were very well put together and organized. You have several options ...