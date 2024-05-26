Cruiser Rating
AmaLilia Egypt and Nile cruise

Review for a Middle East Cruise on AmaLilia

The 11 day trip to Cairo and cruise on the Nile with AMA Waterways was amazing and a bucket list trip for sure. Here are some highlights and an attempt to answer questions that you might have. 1. We always felt safe. On most days, when we had to take a bus to an archeological site, we had armed security. We never felt unsafe. 2. We went in September. The crowds were non-existent. But it was ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways! Thank you for sharing your Nile river cruise experience with us! It's a true pleasure reading all of the points you shared, and we are sure others will find...

Sail Date: September 2024

Wonderful Egypt

Review for a Middle East Cruise on AmaLilia

Lolottedes
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had a very nice time on the Amalilia as well as on the land tour in Cairo. The hotel was new ( St Regis), food and room excellent and the visits were well planned. The cruise manger Mohammed Saleh took charge from the first minute to the last and we felt totally secure and at ease. The Egyptologist Amal was also excellent. We were only 24 guests so we were upgraded on the ship and treated ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you so much for sharing your recent Nile River cruise journey through Egypt! We're so glad you had a memorable time on board our AmaLilia. It is always our goal to make...

Sail Date: May 2024

