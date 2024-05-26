"But here are a few tips: bring a small personal umbrella with SPF rating 50+ (we used these all the time); bring excellent suglasses; consider a personal handheld fan that also has misting capabilities ($20); no need to bring your own Swell or Hydroflask (it'll just weigh you down and the water won't stay cold, anyway).The 11 day trip to Cairo and cruise on the Nile with AMA Waterways was amazing and a bucket list trip for sure...."Read More
The 11 day trip to Cairo and cruise on the Nile with AMA Waterways was amazing and a bucket list trip for sure. Here are some highlights and an attempt to answer questions that you might have.
1. We always felt safe. On most days, when we had to take a bus to an archeological site, we had armed security. We never felt unsafe.
2. We went in September. The crowds were non-existent. But it was ...
We had a very nice time on the Amalilia as well as on the land tour in Cairo. The hotel was new ( St Regis), food and room excellent and the visits were well planned. The cruise manger Mohammed Saleh took charge from the first minute to the last and we felt totally secure and at ease. The Egyptologist Amal was also excellent. We were only 24 guests so we were upgraded on the ship and treated ...