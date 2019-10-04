cabin
Photo Credit: jmb5545
track
Photo Credit: jmb5545
cabin
Photo Credit: jmb5545
dinner
Photo Credit: jmb5545
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
30 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Great cruise on the Danube. Super nice staff
"The tasting menu night at the special dining room was a lot of fun and the food was great.The daily sail-away cocktail hour was fun and a great way to connect with folks...."Read More
jmb5545 avatar

jmb5545

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 30 AmaWaterways AmaLea Cruise Reviews

Great cruise on the Danube. Super nice staff

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLea

User Avatar
jmb5545
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have been on two other river cruises with other companies and found this ship and the number of activities planned to be very nice. The daily fitness classes, the small gym and the pool for swimming were great. The excursions on the bikes were a lot of fun and we enjoyed those very much. I found the ship to be very nice and enjoyed the deep seating area up top and the seating outside the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback – it is truly appreciated. We take pride in providing the best service for our guests. We look forward to welcoming you back on board again in...

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Ama impresses on first cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLea

User Avatar
Fairgarth
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We took our first river cruise on AmaLea, Budapest to Vilshofen. We really enjoyed it. Service was friendly and expert, staff were always helpful. Food was wonderful, including the special chef's tasting dinner. Only one exception - my wife ordered a poached egg one morning, always a test of a kitchen. It was perfectly done. But cold. There are no tables for two. Plenty of tables for four ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello, thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re sorry to hear about your wife's cold poached egg, but happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing...

Sail Date: October 2024

Perfect Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLea

User Avatar
SUSANED
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because my sister had previously cruised with AMA waterways. Everything was perfect from our early arrival, hoping to drop our luggage off and go into the town to grab some lunch, instead the wonderful staff made us feel so welcome, gave us drinks and snacks and then plates of pasta. The staff was amazing, the rooms were very nice, the food and drink was delicious. The ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience on AmaLea with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are...

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

ABSOLUTELY PERFECT

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLea

User Avatar
lachster
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our first river cruise and it did not disappoint. At first we were notified of a disruption to our cruise as the ship could not have us board as scheduled due a lock undergoing repairs short of Nuremberg. Although initially disappointed it turned out to be a bonus as we were picked up by bus to be transported to a dock in Kelheim, a beautiful part of the world! As we had explored Nuremberg in ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during your...

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Not worth the money

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLea

User Avatar
UGA3Mom
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Very boring itinerary. We did the Prague Pre-cruise. The hotel was lovely, but not in a great location. Many upcharges. Every stop felt like an afterthought. Very odd sailing times. Not much to see along the river. Salzburg should have been magical and it was not. Many of the tour guides were dull. Budapest was supposed to be the highlight, but we docked and then had to return in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Covid Cruising on the Danube

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaLea

User Avatar
JMichigan
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We just got off an amazing cruise on the Danube departing from Budapest on August 30 to Vilshofen, Germany, September 6. There were 32 passengers with 34 staff. The cruise disembarking September 6 only had 37 passengers. And, the two cruises prior to ours had 30-something and 74 passengers respectively. Here are some observations: 1. Hungry required a PCR test to enter by air. No one asked to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Last Minute Solo Traveler

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLea

User Avatar
boricuaslc
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Last minute because the significant reduction in solo supplement was appealing. Turns out the ship was only 65% full so I probably could have negotiated for 0 supplement. Because the dates straddled the New Year holiday, the wide age range from teens to elders made it especially enjoyable. And the weather was much friendlier than anticipated. AmaLea is barely 2 years old and everything ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Excellent for a solo Traveller!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLea

User Avatar
Lcd2107
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I loved this cruise--Nuremberg to Budapest on the Danube. Natalijia the cruise director and the crew were great. Solo female Traveller here (millennial too) so wasn't sure what it would be like. It's my first river cruise and was thoroughly impressed. Excellent excursions and tour guides, time to myself, great food and wine, and the onboard shop was lovely too! Highly recommend. Will do another ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Lcd2107, Thank you so much for choosing to take your first river cruise with us, and thank you for your kind words regarding Natalijia and the crew. We're thrilled your first river...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Fixed Windows

Christmas Markets on the Danube

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLea

User Avatar
AndyB
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have a good 15 or so ocean cruises under my belt, but this was my first river cruise, and my first time cruising solo. The itinerary was Budapest to Nuremburg, with stops in Vienna, Melk, Passau and Regensburg. I did not take the optional 2-night pre-stay in Budapest and 3-night post-stay in Prague, but did arrive one day prior to Budapest and used Ama's air/transfer/hotel package. My driver ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear AndyB, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, we appreciate you taking the time to share your first river cruise experience with us! We’re delighted to hear you chose to join us for...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Fixed Windows

Romantic Danube Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLea

User Avatar
thunter1224
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We just got off the ship yesterday , The water levels and weather was good, no worries about water to high or to low. The ship and the crew was Amazing . They were there for our every need. the ports and the scenery, was so beautiful . We are already talking about doing another river cruise with AMA waterways. If there was one thing I had to say negative about this cruise it is , that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Fixed Windows

Find an AmaLea Cruise from $2,564

Any Month
Other AmaWaterways Ship Cruise Reviews
AmaDara Cruise Reviews
AmaDara Cruise Reviews
AmaSerena Cruise Reviews
AmaCerto Cruise Reviews
Zambezi Queen Cruise Reviews
AmaSonata Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.