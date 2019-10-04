Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLea

We just got off the ship yesterday , The water levels and weather was good, no worries about water to high or to low. The ship and the crew was Amazing . They were there for our every need. the ports and the scenery, was so beautiful . We are already talking about doing another river cruise with AMA waterways. If there was one thing I had to say negative about this cruise it is , that we ...