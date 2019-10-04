We have been on two other river cruises with other companies and found this ship and the number of activities planned to be very nice. The daily fitness classes, the small gym and the pool for swimming were great. The excursions on the bikes were a lot of fun and we enjoyed those very much. I found the ship to be very nice and enjoyed the deep seating area up top and the seating outside the ...
We took our first river cruise on AmaLea, Budapest to Vilshofen. We really enjoyed it. Service was friendly and expert, staff were always helpful. Food was wonderful, including the special chef's tasting dinner. Only one exception - my wife ordered a poached egg one morning, always a test of a kitchen. It was perfectly done. But cold. There are no tables for two. Plenty of tables for four ...
We chose this cruise because my sister had previously cruised with AMA waterways. Everything was perfect from our early arrival, hoping to drop our luggage off and go into the town to grab some lunch, instead the wonderful staff made us feel so welcome, gave us drinks and snacks and then plates of pasta. The staff was amazing, the rooms were very nice, the food and drink was delicious. The ...
Our first river cruise and it did not disappoint. At first we were notified of a disruption to our cruise as the ship could not have us board as scheduled due a lock undergoing repairs short of Nuremberg. Although initially disappointed it turned out to be a bonus as we were picked up by bus to be transported to a dock in Kelheim, a beautiful part of the world! As we had explored Nuremberg in ...
Very boring itinerary. We did the Prague Pre-cruise. The hotel was lovely, but not in a great location. Many upcharges. Every stop felt like an afterthought. Very odd sailing times. Not much to see along the river. Salzburg should have been magical and it was not. Many of the tour guides were dull. Budapest was supposed to be the highlight, but we docked and then had to return in the ...
We just got off an amazing cruise on the Danube departing from Budapest on August 30 to Vilshofen, Germany, September 6. There were 32 passengers with 34 staff. The cruise disembarking September 6 only had 37 passengers. And, the two cruises prior to ours had 30-something and 74 passengers respectively. Here are some observations:
1. Hungry required a PCR test to enter by air. No one asked to ...
Last minute because the significant reduction in solo supplement was appealing. Turns out the ship was only 65% full so I probably could have negotiated for 0 supplement. Because the dates straddled the New Year holiday, the wide age range from teens to elders made it especially enjoyable. And the weather was much friendlier than anticipated.
AmaLea is barely 2 years old and everything ...
I loved this cruise--Nuremberg to Budapest on the Danube. Natalijia the cruise director and the crew were great. Solo female Traveller here (millennial too) so wasn't sure what it would be like. It's my first river cruise and was thoroughly impressed. Excellent excursions and tour guides, time to myself, great food and wine, and the onboard shop was lovely too! Highly recommend. Will do another ...
I have a good 15 or so ocean cruises under my belt, but this was my first river cruise, and my first time cruising solo. The itinerary was Budapest to Nuremburg, with stops in Vienna, Melk, Passau and Regensburg. I did not take the optional 2-night pre-stay in Budapest and 3-night post-stay in Prague, but did arrive one day prior to Budapest and used Ama's air/transfer/hotel package. My driver ...
We just got off the ship yesterday , The water levels and weather was good, no worries about water to high or to low. The ship and the crew was Amazing . They were there for our every need. the ports and the scenery, was so beautiful . We are already talking about doing another river cruise with AMA waterways. If there was one thing I had to say negative about this cruise it is , that we ...