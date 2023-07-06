Each cabin features two twin beds that can be pushed together to form a queen, two nightstands with reading lamps, shelving and extremely limited drawer space, a closet with two bars for hanging clothes, a vanity area with a large mirror and chair, a small wood-and-glass coffee table, full-length mirror, two umbrellas, a hair dryer, a code-operated safe, a mini-fridge stocked with free bottled water, a flower vase and ice bucket, two robes and pairs of slippers, and a set of two QuietVox personal audio devices for use during shore excursions. (Earpieces are provided, but you might want to bring your own set of headphones or earbud if you find the over-one-ear type of headset annoying.)

Each cabin also comes equipped with a cool Mac desktop computer that can be used for internet or as a TV. Channel options are CNN, BBC, CNBC, Bloomberg Europe, Discovery, Animal Planet, TLC, VH-1, National Geographic and channels with movies (family, Sundance), sports (soccer, golf) and ship information (safety, bridge cam, announcements, daily activities).

New for AmaLea are iPads on the walls that control the room temperature and various light configurations. Many on our ship found these impossible to turn off at night; the trick is turning on the Standby button.

The majority of the ship's outlets are 220-volt, two-pronged European style. Each stateroom has one or two North American-style outlets, including one by the bed. USB outlets are also found next to the bed for easy overnight cellphone charging. There's a safe and a mini-fridge in all cabins, and suitcases can be stored under the beds.

Bathrooms are compact but functional. They're modern with white flooring and walls, offset by brown faux wood cabinets and brown granite countertops and shelving, which is ample for storage of toiletries. Hydro brand shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion are provided, along with shower caps, vanity sets and small sewing repair kits. The shower-only setups have glass doors, rather than annoying curtains, and they include both regular (detachable) showerheads and overhead-style rain showerheads. (The same knob controls both; if you turn it too far when shutting the regular showerhead off, you'll get a surprise drenching from above.) The water pressure is impressive.

Towels and washcloths are provided, as is a makeup mirror; there's no towel bar, however, to dry out the used ones. There's also a hair dryer, although the force is extremely weak; you're better off bringing your own. Each bathroom also has an odd window that looks into the rest of the cabin. A switch in the bathroom frosts it for privacy; we never figured out why you'd keep it open!

Pillow chocolates and the program for the next day are left on the bed at turn-down.

Riverview: Eleven fixed-window cabins, located on the lower Piano Deck, offer 160 square feet of space and water-level views through twin windows that don't open.

French Balcony: This group of 18 cabins, found on the Cello and Violin Decks, includes French balconies that allow passengers to get some fresh air while in their rooms. Each cabin offers 155 to 170 square feet of space; the larger cabins have two chairs in front of the window.

Twin Balconies: These 45 cabins, spread across the Cello and Violin Decks, range in size from 210 to 235 square feet and have two balconies each -- one French and one outdoor. Each outdoor balcony features two padded faux wicker chairs and a small table for drinks. A dozen rooms in this group of cabins offer one additional berth each, in the form of a chair that folds out into a twin bed; these can be used as family cabins during Adventures by Disney cruises. A further 12 cabins can be connected for larger groups traveling together.

Suite: These 350-square-foot cabins are the largest onboard; all four are found on Violin Deck and offer both a French and outside balcony with two faux wicker chairs and a drinks table. The interior layout is a bit different from that found in other cabins, with two areas that are delineated, although not a true suite with completely separate rooms; the living room TV, surrounded by slats that don't close, separate the spaces. The small living area has a couch (which turns into a two-person pull-out bed), desk/vanity with chair, storage cupboards, two chairs and a coffee table. The bedroom portion of the room has a bed facing the French balcony and closet. The bathroom is slightly larger than average and includes a bathtub. In addition to the living area television, there's also a Mac desktop mounted in the wall across from the queen bed; it functions like a TV. A wall-mounted (but removable) iPad and a MacBook are provided for passenger use in each suite, as well.