A bunch of smiles
Photo Credit: hawaiifanoregon
Photo Credit: Ejay13
Photo Credit: Ejay13
Photo Credit: Ejay13
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
40 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Hot but intriguing cruise down the Rhône river through the South of France
"This was our second cruise with AMA and we chose this particular cruise based on the fact it included a 3 day stay in Paris and we added the Barcelona extension.The accommodations in Paris and Barcelona was outstanding...."Read More
Ejay13 avatar

Ejay13

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 40 AmaWaterways AmaKristina Cruise Reviews

Another Great AMA Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaKristina

User Avatar
hawaiifanoregon
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We are just home from our 5th cruise with AMA, and it did not disappoint , We were a group of 40, and I was what AMA called the pied piper. We promoted the cruise with a local French chef here in Portland. Many in the group utilized the AMA pre tour in Paris, and a large group went on the post tour to Barcelona. All in all the cruise was equal to, or better than any of our previous sailings. ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. As a pied piper we appreciate the trust...

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Hot but intriguing cruise down the Rhône river through the South of France

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaKristina

User Avatar
Ejay13
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second cruise with AMA and we chose this particular cruise based on the fact it included a 3 day stay in Paris and we added the Barcelona extension. The accommodations in Paris and Barcelona was outstanding. The ship and crew were amazing as usual. The cruise director Louis was exceptional and very helpful he was with us through both extensions. The wait staff was fantastic Filip was ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able to provide you. We will be sure to share...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

A big disappointment

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaKristina

User Avatar
lucy_06
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have just returned from The Colours of Province Cruise / pre and post trip which took place from June 12th - 25th, 2023. This was our second cruise with AMA. Our first being the Melodies of the Danube in August/September 2022. That cruise was amazing and the reason we did not hesitate to book a second trip with AMA. Unfortunately The Colours of Provence was very disappointing. One of the best ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for sharing your recent experience on board your Colors of Provence river cruise. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or disappointing experiences that you had during this...

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Such a disappointment!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaKristina

User Avatar
MK25900
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise. We are 62 years old and were probably the youngest on board. No problem with that at all. The clientele was lively and closed down the bar almost every night. About 98% were American and we had four Canadians, maybe two Brits, and two Spanish speakers. Our cruise was 7 days and ran from Lyon, France to Arles, France. The included tours were the best part of the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

On behalf of the entire AmaWaterways family, I am sorry for the experience you had during your journey. We take pride in our work and want to take care of all of our guests while they are...

Sail Date: April 2023

Traveled with disabled person

River boat cruise turned bus cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaKristina

User Avatar
krb52
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

In all fairness, there was a strike in France. However, some might suggest, there is always a strike in France. In any case, we could not take the train because the trains were shut down and we couldn't travel up the river because the folks operating the locks were on strike. To add to this mess, the AMA Kristina, the ship we were supposed to be on, was somehow damaged and we couldn't board ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for sharing your recent experience on board your river cruise. Given the tumultuous demonstrations taking place in France during the time of your journey, we sincerely apologize for...

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Don't Trust Older Reviews

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaKristina

User Avatar
Clover8
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

My wife and I just returned from a 7 day Rhone River Colors of Provence cruise on the AmaWaterways AmaKristina. This was an expensive trip but we thought it would be worth it based on the reviews we had read. The boat configuration, shore tours, and housekeeping were fine. But we were very disappointed with the food (with the exception of desserts) and food is a large component of cruise ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with us. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us a chance to address any areas of...

Sail Date: August 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

World-class Cruise Line

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaKristina

User Avatar
AYDT
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I've been wanting to experience AmaWaterways for quite a while. When this opportunity presented itself, I took advantage of it. I'm so glad that I did. My wife and I enjoyed a marvelous cruise from Lyon to Avignon. What stood out above all else was the quality of the food. The chef and his culinary team produced and presented fabulous meals--breakfast, lunch and dinner. The seven-course meal ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

a wonderful cruise on Rhine and Mosel

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaKristina

User Avatar
wuppis
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Normally we cannot book AmaWaterways in Germany. But in this Corona times, no American can board the ship. So the cruiseline worked together with a german Travel Agency and offered 5 day cruises on Rhine and Mosel. We combined two cruises, one heading north from Cologne/Germany to Amsterdam/Netherland. The following one from Cologne to Straßburg/France. A wonderful ship, great crew, ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear wuppis, On behalf of our AmaWaterways family, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is wonderful to hear how much you enjoyed our onboard experience, crew,...

Sail Date: July 2020

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

What a wonderful Cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaKristina

User Avatar
mercedes ayllon
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It was really an excellent option I strongly recommend to everybody. AmaKristina ' s team is very friendly, kindly, always ready to help you at any moment. It´s really difficult to remember names because they all deserve to be mentioned. Our cabbin was fabulous, always clean, always nice, details and bathroom amenities of very good quality, You don't need to ask for anything, they know ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Mercedes Ayllon, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you for taking the time to share your thoughtful review of your recent cruise on board AmaKristina. From our crew to the...

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Marketing material vs. reality

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaKristina

User Avatar
RCLCMJCJ
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Though I have traveled all over the world with friends and family, this was my first river boat cruise. Before you decide to go on an Amawaterways river cruise, I think you should close the glossy brochure and read actual reviews from travelers. It's all about expectations. The majestic views from the brochure are not the norm. The Rhine is a busy working river with cargo ships passing by often. ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear RCLCMJCJ, Thank you for taking the time to share your valuable feedback with us. We are disheartened to learn that your experience was anything less than extraordinary. We will convey...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Find an AmaKristina Cruise from $2,982

Any Month
Other AmaWaterways Ship Cruise Reviews
AmaLea Cruise Reviews
AmaLea Cruise Reviews
AmaLilia Cruise Reviews
AmaSonata Cruise Reviews
Zambezi Queen Cruise Reviews
AmaCerto Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.