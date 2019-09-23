"This was our second cruise with AMA and we chose this particular cruise based on the fact it included a 3 day stay in Paris and we added the Barcelona extension.The accommodations in Paris and Barcelona was outstanding...."Read More
We are just home from our 5th cruise with AMA, and it did not disappoint , We were a group of 40, and I was what AMA called the pied piper. We promoted the cruise with a local French chef here in Portland. Many in the group utilized the AMA pre tour in Paris, and a large group went on the post tour to Barcelona. All in all the cruise was equal to, or better than any of our previous sailings. ...
This was our second cruise with AMA and we chose this particular cruise based on the fact it included a 3 day stay in Paris and we added the Barcelona extension. The accommodations in Paris and Barcelona was outstanding. The ship and crew were amazing as usual. The cruise director Louis was exceptional and very helpful he was with us through both extensions. The wait staff was fantastic Filip was ...
We have just returned from The Colours of Province Cruise / pre and post trip which took place from June 12th - 25th, 2023. This was our second cruise with AMA. Our first being the Melodies of the Danube in August/September 2022. That cruise was amazing and the reason we did not hesitate to book a second trip with AMA. Unfortunately The Colours of Provence was very disappointing. One of the best ...
This was our first river cruise. We are 62 years old and were probably the youngest on board. No problem with that at all. The clientele was lively and closed down the bar almost every night. About 98% were American and we had four Canadians, maybe two Brits, and two Spanish speakers. Our cruise was 7 days and ran from Lyon, France to Arles, France. The included tours were the best part of the ...
In all fairness, there was a strike in France. However, some might suggest, there is always a strike in France.
In any case, we could not take the train because the trains were shut down and we couldn't travel up the river because the folks operating the locks were on strike. To add to this mess, the AMA Kristina, the ship we were supposed to be on, was somehow damaged and we couldn't board ...
My wife and I just returned from a 7 day Rhone River Colors of Provence cruise on the AmaWaterways AmaKristina. This was an expensive trip but we thought it would be worth it based on the reviews we had read. The boat configuration, shore tours, and housekeeping were fine. But we were very disappointed with the food (with the exception of desserts) and food is a large component of cruise ...
I've been wanting to experience AmaWaterways for quite a while. When this opportunity presented itself, I took advantage of it. I'm so glad that I did. My wife and I enjoyed a marvelous cruise from Lyon to Avignon. What stood out above all else was the quality of the food. The chef and his culinary team produced and presented fabulous meals--breakfast, lunch and dinner. The seven-course meal ...
Normally we cannot book AmaWaterways in Germany. But in this Corona times, no American can board the ship. So the cruiseline worked together with a german Travel Agency and offered 5 day cruises on Rhine and Mosel. We combined two cruises, one heading north from Cologne/Germany to Amsterdam/Netherland. The following one from Cologne to Straßburg/France.
A wonderful ship, great crew, ...
It was really an excellent option I strongly recommend to everybody.
AmaKristina ' s team is very friendly, kindly, always ready to help you at any moment.
It´s really difficult to remember names because they all deserve to be mentioned.
Our cabbin was fabulous, always clean, always nice, details and bathroom amenities of very good quality, You don't need to ask for anything, they know ...
Though I have traveled all over the world with friends and family, this was my first river boat cruise. Before you decide to go on an Amawaterways river cruise, I think you should close the glossy brochure and read actual reviews from travelers. It's all about expectations. The majestic views from the brochure are not the norm. The Rhine is a busy working river with cargo ships passing by often. ...