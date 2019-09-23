Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaKristina

In all fairness, there was a strike in France. However, some might suggest, there is always a strike in France. In any case, we could not take the train because the trains were shut down and we couldn't travel up the river because the folks operating the locks were on strike. To add to this mess, the AMA Kristina, the ship we were supposed to be on, was somehow damaged and we couldn't board ...