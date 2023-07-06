Launched in 2017, AmaKristina is the 20th ship in the line's fleet, offering two superb dining experiences, a heated top-deck pool and a fleet of 25 bicycles that are made available to passengers for use in port. There are also fun hidden touches that also serve a practical purpose. The wavy ceilings in the dining room? They're actually sound panels that reduce noise. The paintings in the stateroom hallways? They creatively mask fire extinguishers.

Cabins are in line with the industry average in terms of size, and furnishings are rich. Nearly 90 percent of staterooms have balconies, and several offer connecting doors, which are ideal for families, particularly when the ship is chartered by AmaWaterways partner Adventures by Disney, which weave Disney into experiences both onboard and in port.

In addition to between-meal snacks in the main lounge, the ship features excellent cuisine in its two complimentary eateries -- the main dining room and The Chef's Table -- which often include local specialties from the Rhine region, where the vessel sails.

Excursions, which are free and a standout feature for AmaWaterways, range from standard bus and walking tours to more local pursuits like beer tastings and active ones like biking and hiking. Within the standard options, passengers can group themselves according to activity level so nobody feels rushed or slowed down.

Overall, passengers will find exceptional value for their money. Adding to the feeling that they're staying in the home of a good friend is a crew that's helpful and genuinely pleasant.