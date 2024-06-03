AmaKaia is one of two new vessels being launched in 2026 by AmaWaterways, increasing the fleet to a total of 31 riverboats.

It will join the 124-passenger AmaDara -- currently the line's only vessel on the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia -- and the second new ship, AmaSofia, which will be the latest addition to AmaWaterway's European riverboats.

AmaKaia is slated to launch in summer 2026.

AmaKaia Deck Plans Will Likely Feature Large Suites

While AmaWaterways has yet to announce full details of AmaKaia, it is expected to be of a very similar design to sister vessel AmaDara which launched in 2015. Mekong ships are generally smaller than ships sailing on European rivers and it is likely AmaKaia will carry 124 passengers in 62 cabins and suites.

These are likely to comprise 48 standard 251 square feet staterooms, which all have private twin balconies (a French balcony and a full-size step-out balcony). Additionally, passengers can anticipate some 12 suites measuring 336 square feet, with a larger sitting area plus a bathroom equipped with a shower and separate tub, and two 502 square feet Luxury Suites with a king-sized bed, sofa, bathroom with shower and tub and an extra-spacious private balcony.

Air-conditioned cabins will feature a sitting area, writing desk, mini-bar, safe, telephone, hairdryer, bathroom with shower, bathrobes and slippers and bottled water replenished daily.

Decor throughout will reflect the French Colonial history of the region with Mekong artefacts made by local native craftsmen.

Reflecting the experience on AmaDara, the new ship is likely to have one main restaurant and a smaller, alternative Chef's Table dining option -- open to all passengers -- with both serving a choice of Western and Asian cuisine. There will also be a lounge, fitness room, hair salon, massage rooms and sun deck with swimming pool and area for yoga and other fitness sessions.

Want to be First Onboard? AmaKaia's Launch Date is Summer 2025

The ship's inaugural sailing is on August 3, 2026, when AmaKaia will sail the seven-night Charms of the Mekong cruise from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to Siem Reap in Cambodia.

AmaKaia Will Sail on the Mekong River

AmaKaia will sail the same two week-long itineraries on the Mekong as AmaDara -- the Riches of the Mekong and the Charms of the Mekong, which starts in Siem Reap and ends in Ho Chi Minh City.

AmaKaia will be offering a total of 22 sailings in 2026 and upwards of 38 in 2027. Both offer passengers the opportunity to visit famous attractions such the Royal Palace in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh and visits to markets and villages. Land extensions are available in several cities including Ho Chi Minh and Siem Reap which is home to the world's largest religious complex Angkor Wat.

AmaKaia Stats

It is expected AmaKaia will replicate AmaDara which measures 302 feet and carries 124 passengers at full occupancy with 52 crew members.