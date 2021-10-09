This is the view from the ship docked in Porto which is a beautiful city with a famous bridge Luis I.
Photo Credit: seattlebeachlover
Travelling along the Douro Valley
Photo Credit: Pendlewitch
Photo Credit: randy32947
Photo Credit: randy32947
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
21 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Beautiful river
", However, although the cruising experience was wonderful, the trips involved lots of coach travel and my partner does not travel well in a coach.Also most trips involved wine tasting which, after a while, become a little repetitive...."Read More
Pendlewitch avatar

Pendlewitch

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

Do not book.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDouro

User Avatar
Occasionalcruisequeen3123
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was advertised as the best river cruise for active people, so we chose it for a small intergenerational group. Huge mistake. Two days there were no excursions at all. I understand that things are closed for the holidays, but if this is for active types, take us to a natural setting for an actual hike! The active excursions and included “hikes” do not consist of more than 5000 steps, and there ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us. We’re deeply sorry to hear that your journey didn’t meet your expectations and that aspects of your cruise fell...

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Scenery Spectacular, Everything Else Not So Much

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDouro

User Avatar
CatNap59
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on 3 AMA river cruises now. This one on the Ama Douro was spectacular in terms of scenery, but pailed in comparison to the Rhine and the Danube with AMA in terms of quality of meals, variety of tours and general customer service. We felt that there were so many basic improvements that could have been made. There was not Captain’s Table which allows you to have one special meal in a ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Valued Guest, we sincerely apologize for your disappointing experience on the AmaDouro. We take great pride in providing exceptional service, and it’s disappointing to hear that we fell...

Sail Date: August 2024

Disappointing

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDouro

User Avatar
Isabel R
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I have just done the Douro River cruise on Ama Waterways. Ama has a good reputation and we were perhaps expecting too much. When we arrived on the ship to check in, we were told to sit in the lounge for 1 1/2 hours. They charged us for drinks. We were sitting right next to a massage stool where the masseuse was massaging people's necks and backs. We felt that this was not ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear valued guest, thank you for sharing your recent experience on board your Douro river cruise. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us a chance to...

Sail Date: July 2024

Fabulous Scenery

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDouro

User Avatar
seattlebeachlover
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I needed a specific date so chose AMA after previously enjoying three river cruises with Tauck which is tops and a good recommendation from my travel agent. I did not expect things to be as nice as Tauck and I was pleasantly surprised. The ship (built in 2019) was lovely, the staff was outstanding, the itinerary wonderful, the food delicious and the scenery more beautiful than I had imagined. I ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, We sincerely appreciate you taking a moment to write about your experience on board AmaDouro, and we are glad you enjoyed your time with us in Portugal. We look forward to...

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Beautiful river

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDouro

User Avatar
Pendlewitch
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise after recommendation and I have say we were not disappointed with the Douro Valley. It was breathtaking., However, although the cruising experience was wonderful, the trips involved lots of coach travel and my partner does not travel well in a coach. Also most trips involved wine tasting which, after a while, become a little repetitive. Unfortunately, if one chose not to ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during your...

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Very disappointing as we were told to expect a 5-star experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDouro

User Avatar
Chiro0814
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as it was our first time on AMA Waterways and were told it was 5-star all the way, Several people told us it was better than Uniworld (our only other river cruise experience). Halfway through the cruise former AMA customers told us NOT to judge this cruise as it is the smallest of the AMA ships; so much for their initial 5-star assessment. We booked a A-stateroom (just ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello valued guest, We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with us on board our AmaDouro. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns regarding the...

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Good, but the rough spots were irritating

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaDouro

User Avatar
watcher30
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our fifth Ama cruise and the first since Covid; I'm glad we went, but there were some issues that made me drop my rating to four stars. Let me start with the things that went right: the ship was comfortable; our room was big enough and had storage in the right places (and bedside power, for which we were grateful). Most of the crew was great to interact with, especially our room ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback – it is truly appreciated. We were very sorry to read your review and learn that certain aspects of your first river cruise experience...

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Beautiful scenery

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaDouro

User Avatar
Lolotte
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After not traveling for 2 years we were eager to go. We did other amacruises in the past ( Danube, Vietnam). The experience was amazing, the experiences they gave us visiting quintas and gardens were very well organized and interesting. We also enjoyed Salamanca. Entertainment onboard was not great and the food mediocre. The worst was the service in the dining room, we never knew what our ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Very Disappointed

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDouro

User Avatar
Babs28
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 9th river cruise but our first on AMA. We have also been on more that 45 ocean cruises as well. It is advertised as a deluxe cruise line, but we did not find it to be that. Portugal and the Douro River are beautiful and the tours for the most part were ok, but the food was not good, the breakfast buffet was good but the few lunches served on board and the dinners were not good. ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello Babs28, Thank you very much for sharing your recent experience here on Cruise Critic. We were very sorry to read your review and learn that certain aspects of your first river cruise...

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Unless you like bus rides to vineyards, skip this one

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaDouro

User Avatar
imatravelinwoman
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was my third cruise with AMA and it was as disappointing as the other two were marvelous. First, the pros: large comfortable cabin with a balcony; SUPERB crew, service, food, onboard entertainment. Now the cons: there's no there there, nothing much to see along the banks of the Douro but vineyards, scrub bushes and more vineyards. Passengers spend as much time on a bus as on the ship (not ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

