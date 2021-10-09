", However, although the cruising experience was wonderful, the trips involved lots of coach travel and my partner does not travel well in a coach.Also most trips involved wine tasting which, after a while, become a little repetitive...."Read More
This was advertised as the best river cruise for active people, so we chose it for a small intergenerational group. Huge mistake. Two days there were no excursions at all. I understand that things are closed for the holidays, but if this is for active types, take us to a natural setting for an actual hike! The active excursions and included “hikes” do not consist of more than 5000 steps, and there ...
We have been on 3 AMA river cruises now. This one on the Ama Douro was spectacular in terms of scenery, but pailed in comparison to the Rhine and the Danube with AMA in terms of quality of meals, variety of tours and general customer service. We felt that there were so many basic improvements that could have been made. There was not Captain’s Table which allows you to have one special meal in a ...
My husband and I have just done the Douro River cruise on Ama Waterways. Ama has a good reputation and we were perhaps expecting too much.
When we arrived on the ship to check in, we were told to sit in the lounge for 1 1/2 hours. They charged us for drinks. We were sitting right next to a massage stool where the masseuse was massaging people's necks and backs. We felt that this was not ...
I needed a specific date so chose AMA after previously enjoying three river cruises with Tauck which is tops and a good recommendation from my travel agent. I did not expect things to be as nice as Tauck and I was pleasantly surprised. The ship (built in 2019) was lovely, the staff was outstanding, the itinerary wonderful, the food delicious and the scenery more beautiful than I had imagined. I ...
We chose this cruise after recommendation and I have say we were not disappointed with the Douro Valley. It was breathtaking., However, although the cruising experience was wonderful, the trips involved lots of coach travel and my partner does not travel well in a coach.
Also most trips involved wine tasting which, after a while, become a little repetitive. Unfortunately, if one chose not to ...
We chose this cruise as it was our first time on AMA Waterways and were told it was 5-star all the way, Several people told us it was better than Uniworld (our only other river cruise experience). Halfway through the cruise former AMA customers told us NOT to judge this cruise as it is the smallest of the AMA ships; so much for their initial 5-star assessment.
We booked a A-stateroom (just ...
This was our fifth Ama cruise and the first since Covid; I'm glad we went, but there were some issues that made me drop my rating to four stars.
Let me start with the things that went right: the ship was comfortable; our room was big enough and had storage in the right places (and bedside power, for which we were grateful). Most of the crew was great to interact with, especially our room ...
After not traveling for 2 years we were eager to go. We did other amacruises in the past ( Danube, Vietnam). The experience was amazing, the experiences they gave us visiting quintas and gardens were very well organized and interesting. We also enjoyed Salamanca. Entertainment onboard was not great and the food mediocre. The worst was the service in the dining room, we never knew what our ...
This was our 9th river cruise but our first on AMA. We have also been on more that 45 ocean cruises as well. It is advertised as a deluxe cruise line, but we did not find it to be that.
Portugal and the Douro River are beautiful and the tours for the most part were ok, but the food was not good, the breakfast buffet was good but the few lunches served on board and the dinners were not good. ...
This was my third cruise with AMA and it was as disappointing as the other two were marvelous. First, the pros: large comfortable cabin with a balcony; SUPERB crew, service, food, onboard entertainment. Now the cons: there's no there there, nothing much to see along the banks of the Douro but vineyards, scrub bushes and more vineyards. Passengers spend as much time on a bus as on the ship (not ...