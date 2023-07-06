Although smaller than AmaWaterways' other European-based river cruise ships, AmaDouro manages to remain spacious, thanks to the fact that the ship carries fewer passengers -- there are just over 100 onboard.

One of the ship's noteworthy features is an onboard swimming pool -- almost a necessity for cooling down in the heat of the summer sun. What the Douro River lacks in distance (most of the time is spent docked, with only short bursts of scenic cruising necessary for traveling between ports), it makes up for in beauty: vineyards and rolling hills and mountains stretch for as far as the eye can see. Sail-away from Porto is particularly memorable, thanks to the twinkling lights and imposing bridges of this cliffside town.

AmaDouro has been designed to let all of this in, thanks in part to floor-to-ceiling windows that grace the public rooms. Nearly all of the cabins feature step-out balconies; perfect for enjoying a glass of port wine under the stars.

Because the ship is smaller than her European fleetmates, you won't find some features onboard AmaDouro. It lacks a Chef's Table specialty restaurant and doesn't have complimentary onboard bicycles. Those are minor quibbles, though, for a ship that has been designed to showcase the best of Portugal's UNESCO World Heritage-rated Douro River Valley.

A small spa and fitness center are available onboard.

Full breakfast, lunch and dinner are available in AmaDouro's main restaurant on Lisbon Deck. A variety of local specialties are always on offer, along with North American and European-inspired dishes that are sure to suit many tastes. Complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks are served at lunch and dinner, and port wines – ruby, tawny and white - are liberally available.

Casual fare and lite bites are served at various times throughout the day in the ship's main lounge on Porto Deck. Additionally, a 24-hour coffee station is available for passengers to use.

Room service is generally not available.

Six different cabin categories are available aboard AmaDouro, ranging from standard river-view staterooms to full-blown suites. River-view staterooms (Categories D and E) are a little on the snug side at 161 square feet apiece, but are pleasantly decorated and come with all of the luxurious features of the more expensive categories, like Egyptian linens, spacious showers and an on-demand entertainment system featuring complimentary movies and television shows.

Category C cabins are similarly sized, but add a French balcony in place of the fixed half-height window.

Categories A and B feature full step-out balconies and increased space, coming in at 215 square feet. These make up the majority of the accommodations onboard AmaDouro.

AmaDouro also has four spacious suites on the forward end of Porto Deck. These spacious rooms are 323 square feet and feature beds that face two floor-to-ceiling windows, a full step-out balcony, a vanity and sitting area and an enlarged bathroom.

AmaDouro's Sun Deck is reserved for fun in the sun. This includes a large seating area with both shaded and exposed options, as well as a spacious swimming pool that offers up a refreshing choice when the region's notoriously hot weather becomes too much to handle.

Most guests prefer to use the top deck to relax and take in the scenery or go for a dip in the pool. Bar service is typically available here in good weather conditions but in the event that it isn’t, the ship's main bar and lounge is just one quick flight of stairs below.

Local entertainment, from traditional fado singers to musicians and other performers are brought on throughout the voyage. Other entertainment options include cooking classes, cultural demonstrations, port wine appreciation classes and language lessons. AmaDouro features complimentary Wi-Fi internet access to all guests.

Due to the wine-intensive nature of this itinerary and the lack of dedicated facilities onboard, AmaDouro is not recommended for families traveling with children or teenagers. Families with grown, adult children wanting to travel together, however, will find AmaDouro and her itineraries to be a pleasurable and memorable experience.

Together with sister-ship AmaVida, AmaDouro sails AmaWaterways' weeklong Enticing Douro river cruise operating round trip from Porto, Portugal. An optional three-night pre-cruise stay in Lisbon is also available on these voyages as an add-on.