First time on AMA after several Viking River Cruises. AMA feels posher and travelers more sophisticated. Included tour options were very good and offered variety from slow paced walkers to advanced cycling. Food was good to occasionally exceptional. Dining room service was disappointing. Included wines were very drinkable. I agree with prior reviews that the featured wine expert on board was ...
Our first river cruise was an enlightening experience. With two ocean cruises in our past, we were skeptical of the significant cost difference between a river and ocean cruise but soon realized you do get what you pay for. Far more intimate service, better food, and attentiveness on excursions. AmaWaterways is top notch and we couldn't say enough positive things about our cruise manager, ...
My friend and I shared a room (two twin beds) for the week cruise and had a terrific time.
We spent the first night in Bordeaux at the InterContinental Hotel and boarded the ship the next day. The Hotel is fabulous!
Our quarters were small for two people, but we managed. We were on the top floor and with the "balcony" which was not really a balcony, just a nice window that could be ...
The cruise was wonderful . However , the cruise was designated as a "Bordeaux Wine Cruise."
The wines that were featured by the wine expert were California wines. These wines were very good, however I expected Bordeaux wines to be featured on a Bordeaux wine cruise. If I were cruising in Napa or Sonoma, I would not expect Bordeaux wines to be featured. This is the third time we sailed on an ...
We took this cruise as a part of a group hosted by a local winery.
The best part of the cruise were the winery excursions.
After that not so good. Only had 1 meal that was out of the ordinary. While a different soup was offered at each evening meal it they all tasted the same. The other issue at dining was the change of staff even when you sat at the same table.
The primary lounge ...
Ship: Amadolce, max passengers 140, actual passengers on our cruise 110. Beautiful ship.
Cabin: 3**, Category A+. We chose this cabin because the pictures online showed a larger bathroom arrangement than the rest of the categories. When we cruise on Scenic last year in their lowest level cabin, we had to open the bathroom door to turn around, so bathroom size is now a priority. Unfortunately, ...
I saw an add for an October sailing of the Bordeaux Wine Region and booked the October cruise from the city of Bordeaux. It was a great value, especially since daily excursion options were offered and included in the cost, as well as free flowing wine/beer at lunch dinner, plus a daily happy hour!
After many ocean cruises from US to Caribbean, Alaska, and in Europe, this was our first river ...
We chose the the Taste of Bordeaux trip with AmaWaterways after significant due diligence on numerous websites, including many you tube accounts by Travel Advisors and non-travel advisors. I had originally zeroed in on another company for the same cruise due to their truly "all inclusive" policy, i.e. tips, 24 hour premium drinks, etc. In this particular case, I could not find availability on ...
We choose this cruise for the destination, Bordeaux. As such, the cruise met our expectations and then some. There were also many daily exercise options including long bicycle rides which we enjoyed.
The staff was solicitous, friendly and professional. The cruise was kept clean and COVID special protocols were in place.
The food was the big disappointment. From the appetizers which were ...
I have done this cruise before. The only way to describe it is "marvelous." The itinerary is filled with great moments. The Chateaus, the wine tastings, the scenery. The crew on the ship was outstanding. They couldn't do enough to please you.
Special thanks to the cruise manager Ioana . The Chef's table dinner was delicious. I had the pleasure of having the dinner with Ioana and Captain ...