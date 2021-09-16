Photo Credit: Minnesota Jan
Mixed Review +'s and -'s

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce

User Avatar
larryfellman
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First time on AMA after several Viking River Cruises. AMA feels posher and travelers more sophisticated. Included tour options were very good and offered variety from slow paced walkers to advanced cycling. Food was good to occasionally exceptional. Dining room service was disappointing. Included wines were very drinkable. I agree with prior reviews that the featured wine expert on board was ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, we thank you for your honest and thorough review of your recent experience on board our AmaDolce. We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for...

Sail Date: July 2024

Great First River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce

User Avatar
First Time River Cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our first river cruise was an enlightening experience. With two ocean cruises in our past, we were skeptical of the significant cost difference between a river and ocean cruise but soon realized you do get what you pay for. Far more intimate service, better food, and attentiveness on excursions. AmaWaterways is top notch and we couldn't say enough positive things about our cruise manager, ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us on board our AmaDolce! It is great to know that our team and Cruise Manager were welcoming and helpful during your stay....

Sail Date: March 2024

Great experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce

User Avatar
CBcruiseCB
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My friend and I shared a room (two twin beds) for the week cruise and had a terrific time. We spent the first night in Bordeaux at the InterContinental Hotel and boarded the ship the next day. The Hotel is fabulous! Our quarters were small for two people, but we managed. We were on the top floor and with the "balcony" which was not really a balcony, just a nice window that could be ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

California Wines in Bordeaux?

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce

User Avatar
chimay53
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was wonderful . However , the cruise was designated as a "Bordeaux Wine Cruise." The wines that were featured by the wine expert were California wines. These wines were very good, however I expected Bordeaux wines to be featured on a Bordeaux wine cruise. If I were cruising in Napa or Sonoma, I would not expect Bordeaux wines to be featured. This is the third time we sailed on an ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello, dear guest. We are happy to know that you enjoyed your time with us on board. We apologize for any confusion with regard to how you our Celebration of Wine River Cruises may be...

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

Aging Ship with outdated furnishings.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce

User Avatar
tdtexas49
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We took this cruise as a part of a group hosted by a local winery. The best part of the cruise were the winery excursions. After that not so good. Only had 1 meal that was out of the ordinary. While a different soup was offered at each evening meal it they all tasted the same. The other issue at dining was the change of staff even when you sat at the same table. The primary lounge ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your feedback. We apologize for any inconvenience your negative experience may have caused and will pass this information along to our guest relations department. If you would...

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Single Stateroom

Bordeaux Wine cruise with Wine Hosts AmaWaterways March, 2023

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce

User Avatar
2012_Alaska_bound
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ship: Amadolce, max passengers 140, actual passengers on our cruise 110. Beautiful ship. Cabin: 3**, Category A+. We chose this cabin because the pictures online showed a larger bathroom arrangement than the rest of the categories. When we cruise on Scenic last year in their lowest level cabin, we had to open the bathroom door to turn around, so bathroom size is now a priority. Unfortunately, ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello. Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able to provide you. Your generous...

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Excellent Experience on First River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce

User Avatar
ATLnexttrip
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I saw an add for an October sailing of the Bordeaux Wine Region and booked the October cruise from the city of Bordeaux. It was a great value, especially since daily excursion options were offered and included in the cost, as well as free flowing wine/beer at lunch dinner, plus a daily happy hour! After many ocean cruises from US to Caribbean, Alaska, and in Europe, this was our first river ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback – it is truly appreciated. We take pride in providing the best service for our guests. We look forward to welcoming you back on board again in...

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Everything and more

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce

User Avatar
Fool43
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

We chose the the Taste of Bordeaux trip with AmaWaterways after significant due diligence on numerous websites, including many you tube accounts by Travel Advisors and non-travel advisors. I had originally zeroed in on another company for the same cruise due to their truly "all inclusive" policy, i.e. tips, 24 hour premium drinks, etc. In this particular case, I could not find availability on ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during...

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

Very attentive staff, great exercise options but food disappointing

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce

User Avatar
Irenan
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We choose this cruise for the destination, Bordeaux. As such, the cruise met our expectations and then some. There were also many daily exercise options including long bicycle rides which we enjoyed. The staff was solicitous, friendly and professional. The cruise was kept clean and COVID special protocols were in place. The food was the big disappointment. From the appetizers which were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Marvelous

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaDolce

User Avatar
fsfan1
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I have done this cruise before. The only way to describe it is "marvelous." The itinerary is filled with great moments. The Chateaus, the wine tastings, the scenery. The crew on the ship was outstanding. They couldn't do enough to please you. Special thanks to the cruise manager Ioana . The Chef's table dinner was delicious. I had the pleasure of having the dinner with Ioana and Captain ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

