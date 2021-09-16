Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce

We took this cruise as a part of a group hosted by a local winery. The best part of the cruise were the winery excursions. After that not so good. Only had 1 meal that was out of the ordinary. While a different soup was offered at each evening meal it they all tasted the same. The other issue at dining was the change of staff even when you sat at the same table. The primary lounge ...