All have an Apple TV with keyboard for internet access along with broadcast and video channels. There is no mini-fridge, which we missed (though ice buckets are filled twice daily). Bottled water, each day, is replenished. Floor-to-ceiling closets are tucked into the wall and outfitted with personal safe, shoe horn, bathrobes and slipper sets (beds are high enough for storing suitcases underneath); one can accommodate full-length hanging clothing, and the other has shelves. Here's a secret I learned on my last day aboard -- there are drawers beneath the beds as well.

Wi-Fi is complimentary and works well from cabins. A powerful hair dryer is tucked beneath the bathroom sink.

The numerous outlets in each cabin are European two-prongers. Electricity is 220 volts onboard, so U.S. passengers will need to bring adapters. (A limited supply is available at reception.)

Marble bathrooms are beautifully laid out with marble walls, floors and sink. Storage space is limited and glass showers are a bit on the cramped side.

Riverview: There are no inside cabins on AmaDolce but the lowest category cabins, located on Deck 1, have high windows that let in natural light. Adapting to a slightly smaller size of 150 square feet, aside from lacking the pair of armchairs found in larger staterooms, these are otherwise identically outfitted. Note that the elevator does not travel to Deck 1 so this is not a good choice of cabin for those with mobility issues.

Measuring 170 square feet, there are a handful of Riverview cabins with picture windows. These are identical in layout and design to those with French verandas.

French Balcony: Fifty-nine cabins on AmaDolce have French verandas (which means you can open the door but can't sit out on it). Most are 170 square feet, which these days is not all that spacious but designers have done a good job of maximizing space with streamlined furnishings, colorful color schemes and well-designed storage. Windows open about half way to their width.

Suites: A quartet of Junior Suites measure 255 square feet in just one room. There's a freestanding desk and separate seating area and they each have a picture window and French veranda. Bathrooms are also a step-up from other staterooms; these have separate tubs and showers.

There are no cabins configured for passengers with disabilities.