At the same time, what really fuels the AmaWaterways experience is the personal connections you make with fellow passengers and crew onboard. You may board AmaDolce knowing just your traveling companions (or even solo -- this is a terrific option for single passengers), but you'll depart your cruise feeling like you've made a whole crowd of new friends, primarily because you're spending more time together at meals; the passenger count itself is smaller than some of its competitors. We experienced many easy, bonding moments that made our trip special.

On shore, the balance between tours for gentle travelers and active recreationalists was superb. Complimentary half-day options utilized motor coaches primarily (unless walking tours were available) and yet we were pleasantly surprised at the fact that there were four or more guided cycling opportunities throughout the week at no extra charge as well. The ship stocks Nordic walking sticks and a fleet of its own bicycles so passengers hankering for a casual hike or stroll could also sightsee independently.

If there's a passion that goes beyond the convivial camaraderie on board, it has to be the lines' devotion to the culinary arts. Meals reflected a continental European style and offered a balance of exotic local dishes (frog legs anyone?) with simpler steaks and grilled fish. There's plenty of attention paid to healthful dining, too; beyond designated healthy choice items on all menus, we loved the varying selection of special waters. The Gemstone Water, made with traces of rose quartz, amethyst and mountain crystal and reputed to help relieve jetlag, at least made us feel like we were making an effort.