Photo Credit: canadiansailordave
Photo Credit: greenfinch
Photo Credit: greenfinch
Photo Credit: greenfinch
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
32 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Everyone should experience the Mekong River
"This river cruise itinerary was absolutely amazing and unforgettable.The amount of history and culture that you will experience on this cruise is incredible...."Read More
Gloria Aldritch avatar

Gloria Aldritch

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 32 AmaWaterways AmaDara Cruise Reviews

A fantastic trip and experience

Review for a Asia River Cruise on AmaDara

User Avatar
Isabel R
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We really enjoyed this trip. There were interesting, educational and entertaining activities every day. The service was excellent and the cruise manager, AK, was a very good organzer. We had local guides in every city who were very knowledgeable and enthusiastic. We never waited for our luggage or room keys. The planning was flawless. The dining was good with lots of choices. The fruit and the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during your...

Sail Date: October 2024

Everyone should experience the Mekong River

Review for a Asia River Cruise on AmaDara

User Avatar
Gloria Aldritch
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This river cruise itinerary was absolutely amazing and unforgettable. I've always considered myself a worldly traveler, but this was such a great introduction to this side of the world I had never been too. Not only were the crew on board warm, witty, genuine, but the level of organization of the entire itinerary was top knotch. There was not one moment where I thought there was nothing to do, or ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback – it is truly appreciated. We take pride in providing the best service for our guests. We look forward to welcoming you back on board again in...

Sail Date: September 2024

Nice trip with some awkwardness

Review for a Asia River Cruise on AmaDara

User Avatar
RockinJ1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

First time on AMA Waterways "Amadara" [Vietnam to Cambodia], have cruised with other smallish ships like Windstar, Azamara and even big Norwegian. Kind of feel like the staff on Amadara are trying their best but whoever is the puppetmaster of AMA Waterways cheaps out on a few odd things which become noticeable. Really odd intro by Zuzana hotel manager when we got on how the wine isn't good and ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Guest, We appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback. Due to the difference in terrain and environment, our Mekong River itineraries may have few differences when compared to...

Sail Date: September 2024

Absolutely 5 star

Review for a Asia River Cruise on AmaDara

User Avatar
Kinellar234
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is a cruise like no other . The Amadara is a stunning boat ,all wood and Asian ,absolutetly prefect for the Mekong ,unlike the other big name cruise boats that were just European boats floating in Asia. From the first minute on board the staff were friendly and there to help . The food is incredible every meal and the themed nights amazing . The shore excursions were all we ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us along the Mekong River. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able to provide you,...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Amazing experience!

Review for a Asia River Cruise on AmaDara

User Avatar
kate_mac
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We previously sailed on the AmaBella and loved it so this was an easy choice. The entire crew and staff of the AmaDara were so pleasant and their smiles each and every day made us enjoy the cruise even more. All of the tour guides were professional and yet very approachable, as was the cruise manager and hotel manager. We learned so much about the culture and traditions of Vietnam and Cambodia, ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your Mekong river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team in Vietnam and Cambodia were welcoming and helpful during...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Trip of a lifetime on the Mekong River with Ama Waterways (and with the pre and post cruise land portions)

Review for a Vietnam River Cruise on AmaDara

User Avatar
canadiansailordave
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our second cruise with Ama Waterways (after an amazing Danube experience) and we weren't sure if they could maintain the standard. Not only did they meet, but they far exceeded all our expectations. We had booked airport transfers, the pre and post cruise portions along with the 7 day "Riches of the Mekong". If you don't take advantage of the land portions, you're missing out. We felt ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able to provide you. Your generous review is...

Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

The Trip of a Lifetime!

Review for a Asia River Cruise on AmaDara

User Avatar
Buffyr
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to see a part of the world that was completely new to us and we had never been to Asia. Previous reviews and my desire to visit where my brother served during the Vietnam War led us to choose the Charms of the Mekong on the AmaDara. We did the complete program with pre-cruise in Saigon and post-cruise in Siem Reap, Hanoi and HaLong Bay. It was first class all the way. I loved that ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Buffyr, Thank you fo much for your lovely, thoughtful review of your Mekong cruise on our AmaDara. We want to start by saying your review truly brought a smile to our face. We were...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Amazing Amadara

Review for a Asia River Cruise on AmaDara

User Avatar
greenfinch
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have just returned from a holiday of a life time thanks to AmaWaterways. We travelled on the AmaDara a beautiful ship. We sailed the Mekong through Vietnam and Cambodia, a most beautiful part of the world with such friendly people. This was our first river cruise so we were not sure what to expect, but we were made to feel special throughout. The welcome we had at Saigon airport when we ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear greenfinch, Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback, and welcome home! We are delighted to hear you had such a wonderful time on your first river cruise and that you truly...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Wow, wow and more wow

Review for a Asia River Cruise on AmaDara

User Avatar
Shipz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have just returned from the most amazing holiday on the Amawaterways AmaDara, Charms of the Mekong river cruise. We have been lucky and have been on many cruise ships to all parts of the world but have never really fancied a river cruise. However we were due to go on an Indian tour which regrettably was cancelled and booked this as an alternative and we were certainly not disappointed. We ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Shipz, Welcome home! Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughtful review of your recent cruise through Southeast Asia on our AmaDara. We are so delighted we could exceed your...

Sail Date: September 2019

Perfection

Review for a Asia River Cruise on AmaDara

User Avatar
Lolotte
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to go to Vietnam for a long time and we had traveled with Amawaterways before. We knew the quality of the product. After a few days on our own in Hanoi we joined a group of 19 for the pre-cruise, cruise and post-cruise with wonderful cruise manager Mr Thoai. From the minute we met him, he was totally dedicated and on top of everything because of his continuous hard work. The 3 ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Find an AmaDara Cruise from $1,849

Any Month
Other AmaWaterways Ship Cruise Reviews
AmaStella Cruise Reviews
AmaStella Cruise Reviews
AmaPrima Cruise Reviews
Zambezi Queen Cruise Reviews
AmaSonata Cruise Reviews
AmaLilia Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.