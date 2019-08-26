We really enjoyed this trip. There were interesting, educational and entertaining activities every day. The service was excellent and the cruise manager, AK, was a very good organzer. We had local guides in every city who were very knowledgeable and enthusiastic. We never waited for our luggage or room keys. The planning was flawless. The dining was good with lots of choices. The fruit and the ...
This river cruise itinerary was absolutely amazing and unforgettable. I've always considered myself a worldly traveler, but this was such a great introduction to this side of the world I had never been too. Not only were the crew on board warm, witty, genuine, but the level of organization of the entire itinerary was top knotch. There was not one moment where I thought there was nothing to do, or ...
First time on AMA Waterways "Amadara" [Vietnam to Cambodia], have cruised with other smallish ships like Windstar, Azamara and even big Norwegian. Kind of feel like the staff on Amadara are trying their best but whoever is the puppetmaster of AMA Waterways cheaps out on a few odd things which become noticeable.
Really odd intro by Zuzana hotel manager when we got on how the wine isn't good and ...
This is a cruise like no other .
The Amadara is a stunning boat ,all wood and Asian ,absolutetly prefect for the Mekong ,unlike the other big name cruise boats that were just European boats floating in Asia.
From the first minute on board the staff were friendly and there to help .
The food is incredible every meal and the themed nights amazing .
The shore excursions were all we ...
We previously sailed on the AmaBella and loved it so this was an easy choice. The entire crew and staff of the AmaDara were so pleasant and their smiles each and every day made us enjoy the cruise even more. All of the tour guides were professional and yet very approachable, as was the cruise manager and hotel manager. We learned so much about the culture and traditions of Vietnam and Cambodia, ...
This was our second cruise with Ama Waterways (after an amazing Danube experience) and we weren't sure if they could maintain the standard. Not only did they meet, but they far exceeded all our expectations. We had booked airport transfers, the pre and post cruise portions along with the 7 day "Riches of the Mekong". If you don't take advantage of the land portions, you're missing out. We felt ...
We wanted to see a part of the world that was completely new to us and we had never been to Asia. Previous reviews and my desire to visit where my brother served during the Vietnam War led us to choose the Charms of the Mekong on the AmaDara. We did the complete program with pre-cruise in Saigon and post-cruise in Siem Reap, Hanoi and HaLong Bay. It was first class all the way.
I loved that ...
We have just returned from a holiday of a life time thanks to AmaWaterways. We travelled on the AmaDara a beautiful ship. We sailed the Mekong through Vietnam and Cambodia, a most beautiful part of the world with such friendly people. This was our first river cruise so we were not sure what to expect, but we were made to feel special throughout.
The welcome we had at Saigon airport when we ...
We have just returned from the most amazing holiday on the Amawaterways AmaDara, Charms of the Mekong river cruise. We have been lucky and have been on many cruise ships to all parts of the world but have never really fancied a river cruise. However we were due to go on an Indian tour which regrettably was cancelled and booked this as an alternative and we were certainly not disappointed. We ...
We wanted to go to Vietnam for a long time and we had traveled with Amawaterways before. We knew the quality of the product. After a few days on our own in Hanoi we joined a group of 19 for the pre-cruise, cruise and post-cruise with wonderful cruise manager Mr Thoai. From the minute we met him, he was totally dedicated and on top of everything because of his continuous hard work. The 3 ...