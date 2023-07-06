Bathrooms have single sinks, small showers, wall-mounted blow dryers and toiletries (including shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion as well as shower caps and cotton swabs). Plenty of complimentary bottled water is supplied both for drinking and for washing your teeth, and your stash is replenished each evening. Cabins also come with satiny bathrobes and slippers for use during your stay, and fresh Asian fruit and sparkling wine on check-in, and cabin stewards leave towel animals on the bed each night. There are neither connecting nor accessible cabins on this ship, and there is no elevator onboard either. There is powerful air conditioning onboard, and it's controlled in each cabin. But while there is plenty of lighting in the main part of the cabin, the bathrooms suffer from a less-appealing fluorescent light.

Standard Cabins: The bulk of the cabins onboard (48 of them) are standard outside cabins with what they call "twin" balconies, with a small outdoor terrace and a floor-to-ceiling window that can open for a Juliette-style balcony. These standard cabins fall into the A, B and C categories, but they are the same and the only variable is location. They are all 251 square feet, but well designed with plenty of storage space.

Suites: There are only 10 suites onboard and -- at 366 square feet -- they do feel like an upgrade from the standard cabins. Larger sitting areas make up the bulk of the difference in space, though they also have larger bathrooms with tubs.

Luxury Suites: There are only two of these, and they are each 502 square feet each, making them twice the size of standard cabins. They have plenty of space, king-sized beds and larger terraces with full-size lounge chairs. The bathrooms are massive, and come with showers with rain shower heads and a large jetted Jacuzzi tub that is big enough for two people.