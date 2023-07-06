This is a casual ship, all day long, with no formal dress code requirements for dinner. Pack lightly and comfortably, both for the potential muddiness of some ports and for the hot weather of the region. Some passengers pack a slightly nicer outfit for the Chef's Table restaurant and the farewell dinner, but the line does not impose any restrictions.

AmaDara Inclusions

Some tips, many drinks and all shore excursions are included in the fare. While wine is included at meals, both wine and cocktails -- except for those using local libations -- come with a fee in the lounge. Free internet and Wi-Fi are available throughout the ship, and there are also a couple of computer stations set up onboard for those who didn't bring laptops. The internet is fast enough for social media, email and surfing, but uploading photos and streaming video is not suggested.

Gratuities are not included and the line suggests that you tip the crew $10 per person per pay and the cruise manager $3 per person per day. For bar bills and spa service, tipping is not required. All bills are listed in U.S. dollars.