Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

This was our first time on AMA and we were very impressed. The service was amazing, the Captain was a lot of fun (especially when he sang for the guests) and all of his crew were very attentive and very friendly. The boat was clean and nicely appointed. The cabin was comfortable with a nice French balcony to open and sit by as you cruise down the Seine. I only wish we had a small fridge in the ...