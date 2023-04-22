Late riser breakfast in the lounge
The shower
The coffee machine!!!!
Sundeck
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
40 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
A very good 7-night cruise with a good-spirited crew and Cruise Director
"In contrast with Viking, Ama offers 50% single supplement rooms, one or two per ship.Bike touring was easily accommodated because once one got a bike and helmet set up, they were available for the rest of the cruise...."Read More
DougWC avatar

DougWC

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 40 AmaWaterways AmaDante Cruise Reviews

AMAzing trip

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

User Avatar
Tropical Isles
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first time on AMA and we were very impressed. The service was amazing, the Captain was a lot of fun (especially when he sang for the guests) and all of his crew were very attentive and very friendly. The boat was clean and nicely appointed. The cabin was comfortable with a nice French balcony to open and sit by as you cruise down the Seine. I only wish we had a small fridge in the ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Welcome back from your river cruise journey with us. We are delighted to learn that you were impressed with your experience! It is true that a minifridge is only available in the Suites on...

Sail Date: May 2024

Regrettable Experience in "Cruising" All Around

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

User Avatar
Steve Moose
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

"Cruise" dates: Apr 5, 2124 - Apr 13, 2024 Normandy to Paris, "Impressions of the Seine" Ships: AmaLyra and AmaDante Be aware that climate change is causing unusual extremes in the water levels of the Seine. Thus, we never got the "Scenic River Cruise" experience, instead being tied at anchor first in Le Havre then at Paris. All we got were bus rides ("Ama Busways"?). And we ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Steve, We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with us. We appreciate you taking the time to document your experience with our waitstaff, crew members, and dining...

Sail Date: April 2024

The Cruise That Wasn't

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

User Avatar
Traveling Monkey
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We experienced a very disappointing 7-day roundtrip between Paris and Normandy "cruise." It wasn't a cruise at all. It was more like a stay on a houseboat that didn't move. The Seine was at very high water levels and the ship could not leave Paris. Now the high water levels is certainly not the fault of AMA but the way they handled the situation was. We went through four captains, two cruise ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, we appreciate you taking the time to relay your experience with us. We'd like to thank you for your understanding of how the impact that low/high water levels can have on any...

Sail Date: April 2024

Worst Food I've experienced on any River or Ocean Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

User Avatar
Disappointed121
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked the Paris & Normandy Cruise on 4th November 2023 after attending a very professional presentation at our local travel agency. I was impressed by the Scottish Business Development Manager's assurances that AmaWaterways always delivers an excellent guest experience. Although disappointed that there were several fairly significant changes to the original itinerary published in the ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear valued guest, On behalf of the entire AmaWaterways family, we sincerely apologize for the disappointing dining experience you had with us. We have informed our Customer Relation team of...

Sail Date: November 2023

History and Beauty All in One

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

User Avatar
ncgirl2017
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our original intent was to see the Normandie Beaches and MT Saint Michel, but we decided to roll it all into one with a river cruise from Paris and the add on post extension. We are glad we did. To see Paris correctly, one would need a week, but we still got to see the major sights and the Eiffel Tower lit up at night. The cruise also took us to incredible sights of castles, chateaus, gardens, ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, we appreciate you taking the time to write about your recent river cruise experience. We are delighted to learn that you enjoyed your overall experience, and that you really took...

Sail Date: October 2023

Food was dissapointing...

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

User Avatar
Houston Travel Chick
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was rather expensive. My travel agent really pushed this cruise line, and one thing she assured me was the food would be fabulous. It turned out a lot of the food was frozen and pre-made. The chef's dinner was amazing, but you only get it for one night. One other dinner was pretty good, but not so memorable I could tell you what it was. The menu is very limited, and honestly, I would ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, We sincerely apologize for the disappointing dining experience you had with us aboard AmaDante. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us a...

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

A very good 7-night cruise with a good-spirited crew and Cruise Director

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

User Avatar
DougWC
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I was traveling solo, and familiar with Viking Cruises. In contrast with Viking, Ama offers 50% single supplement rooms, one or two per ship. This made the cruise substantially more affordable than the same cruise on Viking or Tauck would've been for me (at 100% single supplement charge). There were a few advantages on this cruise over my previous Viking experience. Fitness was an important ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, thank you for sharing your review of your experience with us on board. We warmly welcome solo travelers who wish to explore the world, meet kindred cruisers and become a part of...

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Excellent Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

User Avatar
Elliott55
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was our second with AMA. The embarkation went smoothly, and the initial greetings were congenial and helpful. The tours, the staff, the service and attention to detail were superb. Every guest on board commented on the attentive, professional, friendly, and efficient staff. We especially enjoy the fact that AMA ensures guests enjoy small groups and interesting, professional guides ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Just OK

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

User Avatar
aslaw01
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted to do a river cruise to Normandy and had booked one in 2020 which, of course, was cancelled. We chose AMADante because the line purports to have a "gentle walkers" option and the friends who we planned to travel with needed it. They ended up not joining us. This was our first river cruise. The ship was about 1/2 full, around 75 passengers. Most of the passengers were American with ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your feedback. We apologize for any inconvenience your negative experience may have caused and will pass this information along to our guest relations department. If you would...

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Amazing crew and staff!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

User Avatar
EasternShoreLady
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My mother, aunt, cousin, and I spent a week aboard the AMADante as we cruised along the Seine. The excursions were wonderful but I am writing this review about the crew and staff. Everyone was so friendly and accommodating. If they even thought you were in need of something, they were right there with it! Alex Stan was our Cruise Manager and he was fun, energetic (Wakie, wakie!), and great at ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during your...

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Single Stateroom

