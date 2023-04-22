"In contrast with Viking, Ama offers 50% single supplement rooms, one or two per ship.Bike touring was easily accommodated because once one got a bike and helmet set up, they were available for the rest of the cruise...."Read More
This was our first time on AMA and we were very impressed. The service was amazing, the Captain was a lot of fun (especially when he sang for the guests) and all of his crew were very attentive and very friendly. The boat was clean and nicely appointed. The cabin was comfortable with a nice French balcony to open and sit by as you cruise down the Seine. I only wish we had a small fridge in the ...
"Cruise" dates: Apr 5, 2124 - Apr 13, 2024 Normandy to Paris, "Impressions of the Seine"
Ships: AmaLyra and AmaDante
Be aware that climate change is causing unusual extremes in the water levels of the Seine. Thus, we never got the "Scenic River Cruise" experience, instead being tied at anchor first in Le Havre then at Paris. All we got were bus rides ("Ama Busways"?). And we ...
We experienced a very disappointing 7-day roundtrip between Paris and Normandy "cruise." It wasn't a cruise at all. It was more like a stay on a houseboat that didn't move.
The Seine was at very high water levels and the ship could not leave Paris. Now the high water levels is certainly not the fault of AMA but the way they handled the situation was. We went through four captains, two cruise ...
We booked the Paris & Normandy Cruise on 4th November 2023 after attending a very professional presentation at our local travel agency. I was impressed by the Scottish Business Development Manager's assurances that AmaWaterways always delivers an excellent guest experience.
Although disappointed that there were several fairly significant changes to the original itinerary published in the ...
Our original intent was to see the Normandie Beaches and MT Saint Michel, but we decided to roll it all into one with a river cruise from Paris and the add on post extension. We are glad we did.
To see Paris correctly, one would need a week, but we still got to see the major sights and the Eiffel Tower lit up at night. The cruise also took us to incredible sights of castles, chateaus, gardens, ...
This cruise was rather expensive. My travel agent really pushed this cruise line, and one thing she assured me was the food would be fabulous. It turned out a lot of the food was frozen and pre-made. The chef's dinner was amazing, but you only get it for one night. One other dinner was pretty good, but not so memorable I could tell you what it was. The menu is very limited, and honestly, I would ...
I was traveling solo, and familiar with Viking Cruises. In contrast with Viking, Ama offers 50% single supplement rooms, one or two per ship. This made the cruise substantially more affordable than the same cruise on Viking or Tauck would've been for me (at 100% single supplement charge).
There were a few advantages on this cruise over my previous Viking experience. Fitness was an important ...
This cruise was our second with AMA. The embarkation went smoothly, and the initial greetings were congenial and helpful. The tours, the staff, the service and attention to detail were superb. Every guest on board commented on the attentive, professional, friendly, and efficient staff. We especially enjoy the fact that AMA ensures guests enjoy small groups and interesting, professional guides ...
We wanted to do a river cruise to Normandy and had booked one in 2020 which, of course, was cancelled. We chose AMADante because the line purports to have a "gentle walkers" option and the friends who we planned to travel with needed it. They ended up not joining us.
This was our first river cruise. The ship was about 1/2 full, around 75 passengers. Most of the passengers were American with ...
My mother, aunt, cousin, and I spent a week aboard the AMADante as we cruised along the Seine. The excursions were wonderful but I am writing this review about the crew and staff. Everyone was so friendly and accommodating. If they even thought you were in need of something, they were right there with it! Alex Stan was our Cruise Manager and he was fun, energetic (Wakie, wakie!), and great at ...