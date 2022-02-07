We chose this cruise because our Virtuoso Agent suggested it might be elevated from our previous river cruises on another cruise line. She was CORRECT!
I want to mention two things. I am a cruise professional with 25 years onboard the top luxury ocean lines, so I have been on hundreds of cruises and tours.
On our cruise,the tour/ship was less than half- full, perhaps due to the conflicts in ...
My husband and I choose the AMA Dahlia and AMA as a company as our way of seeing Egypt. This was intended to be a dream trip for us and was a significant investment of time and money. The First Residence at The Four Seasons in Cairo where we stayed was lovely and a good choice on AMA’S part. The AMA Dahlia while a lovely ship offered literally the worst food I have ever had on a river cruise or ...
There are two parts to a Nile River cruise...the tours and the ship. Our tours were brilliant. Great guides and very well organized. These guys (Wings) have logistics down pat. However, their hotelier skills are sorely lacking.
The ship, billed as a "luxury" ship was not good. The food was awful. All meals buffet...breakfast was Hampton Inn quality, the other meals not. The decor has all the ...
3 Nights Pre-Cruise in Cairo (Giza)
Cruise From Luxor, Egypt to Aswan and Return.
The Hotel: Loved the Four Seasons First Residence! Very luxe. We were upgraded to an Executive Suite both before the cruise and when we extended our stay after the cruise. Would visit again.
The Ship: AMA Dahlia is okay as river cruise boats go. There was little in the way of inviting public spaces. The ...
There were 8 of us on this Ama Waterways river cruise put on by Wings travel… mostly family with some of our party 70+. We actually started the package in Cairo visiting the Museums and Giza Pyramids before we flew to Luxor where the cruise actually embarks.
Cairo / Giza is an amazing city but a little dirty and highly polluted which should surprise no one since there are 28 million people ...
We chose this cruise because it was billed as an AMAWATERWAYS trip and we had travelled with AMA before and been happy. However please be advised that in EGYPT, THE CRUISE IS LARGELY RUN BY THEIR EGYPTIAN PARTNER WINGS. So the transportation within Egypt is all handled by WINGS as is all the staffing on board the ship. Because of these issues we basically paid for an AMA experience ---but we ...
First, do not book this cruise ! I rated it a 2 star only because the wonders of Egypt were so impressive that when I was off the ship I was able to marvel at and enjoy what I was seeing. Our guide was knowledgeable and I learned a lot. That said, the onboard experience was a disaster! The ship is not new as the cruise company would have you believe. It is an old ship that has been somewhat ...
We chose to return to Egypt with AMA because our experiences with them had always been exceptional. We were not disappointed. The exceptional care began upon our arrival to find a representative waiting for us with Visas in hand, saving us a substantial wait to get into the passport control line. We then were taken to the Four Seasons Residence. We found our room disappointing, advised the hotel ...
Visiting Egypt and sailing on the Nile was an awesome trip, so much so that we are planning on going back. But the cruise line and ship were a major disappointment. I have been struggling with this contradiction, I think it distilled down to everything about the trip felt budget. When we booked the trip we chose one of the more expensive companies, our agent told us AmaWaterways was the best, a ...
We boarded the stunning new AmaDahlia ship on the river Nile in Luxor after having spent three luxurious nights in Cairo. With the focus of ancient Egypt, our small group had the most experienced knowledgeable Egyptologist to guide us and open the pages of history for us. Every day of the 12 day journey was exceptional. One of the many benefits to sailing on the AmaDahlia is there are a full ...