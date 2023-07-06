The 68-passenger AmaDahlia was designed to sail Egypt's Nile River on AmaWaterways' cruisetour itineraries.

In the past, with a few exceptions, Egyptian river cruising was not known for offering an experience comparable to European riverboats. Ships were more basic in terms of accommodations and decor, and significant differences were often present between European and Egyptian amenities and services offered.

With AmaDahlia, AmaWaterways brings its contemporary European elegance and design to the Nile River. Passengers sailing aboard AmaDahlia can expect to find bright, airy public rooms and cabins that exude understated elegance while still showcasing Egyptian motifs.

The five-deck ship offers a wide array of passenger accommodations, a swimming pool, a hair salon and massage center, a spacious central atrium, and both indoor and outdoor lounges for admiring views of this historically-significant waterway.

It is worth noting, though, that AmaDahlia's main lounge does not offer forward-facing views like the company's European riverboats; the forward-end of the lounge is obstructed by the ship's navigational bridge.

Dining

As with other AmaWaterways riverboats, AmaDahlia offers passengers a multitude of dining options.

Key among these are the main Restaurant, which serves up international fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Aboard AmaDahlia, this room is situated aft on Lily Deck.

One deck up is the reservations-only, no-fee specialty dining venue, The Chef's Table. On AmaDahlia, this venue is midship on the vessel's starboard side.

In keeping with other members of the AmaWaterways fleet, lighter fare is offered up in the ship's Main Lounge for breakfast and lunch.

Cabins

Seven different cabin categories are offered aboard AmaDahlia, ranging from spacious suites to economical staterooms with fixed-window views.

Categories D and E staterooms are 194 square feet and offer riverviews from a fixed window that cannot be opened. Moving up a grade, Category C staterooms add additional space for a total of 220 square feet, along with a French balcony.

AmaDahlia also offers AmaWaterways' Twin Balcony concept, where one room contains both French and full step-out balconies. Category SA and SB staterooms offer this unique feature, along with a substantial amount of living area, with a total size of 370 square feet.

On the suite level, four forward-facing suites offer commanding views of the Nile ahead, along with the most living space onboard.

The two Master Suites on Lotus Deck are 400 square feet and are outfitted with a French balcony and spacious living and sleeping areas, though these are not separated into different rooms in the traditional sense of a suite.

Moving up one deck, two Grand Suites are located just below the Navigation Bridge on Lily Deck. Slightly larger at 430 square feet, they add a spacious step-out balcony that wraps attractively around the front and side of the ship.

There are four pairs of adjoining staterooms onboard: 307 and 305; 308 and 306; 207 and 205; 208 and 206.

Top Deck Attractions

The Sun Deck aboard AmaDahlia offers up a refreshing swimming pool on the forward end, along with ample seating for scenic cruising. All the way aft, a small bar serves up cool libations.

Entertainment

Like other river cruise ships, entertainment tends to be low-key and self-directed. Expect cocktails accompanied by a pianist in the pre-and-post dinner hours, and conversing with fellow passengers to take center stage. Lectures or presentations on relevant topics may also occur on select itineraries and voyages.

Itineraries

AmaDahlia operates AmaWaterways' two cruisetour itineraries along Egypt's Nile River year-round.