Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto

Even if the weather was not ideal we had a blast. All the crew members were fantastic. The meals are just delicious and so well presented. Our cruise director, Betti, was amazing. During our cruise, one of the lock broke down and she was able to reorganized all the excursions on a very short notice, all this happening on a Saturday. High five to Betti. All the waiting staff in the restaurant or ...