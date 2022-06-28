First cruise after 53 years in aviation. To AMA Waterways, the AMA Certo and her crew, the Hospitality crew - a big thank you for such a wonderful time!
Photo Credit: jam9471
AMA Certo hospitality staff was the best! Abigail, left, our Wine Steward and Sali, right, our Server, made us feel like VIPs!
Photo Credit: jam9471
AMA Certo Captain and Vanessa, our Cruise Manager
Photo Credit: jam9471
The AMA Certo going through one of the several locks on the Rhein River
Photo Credit: jam9471
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
116 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Absolutely Stunning
"The head waiter was very friendly and always had a smile.The Captain was a delight and very friendly...."Read More
TheTravelTeam_2023 avatar

TheTravelTeam_2023

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 116 AmaWaterways AmaCerto Cruise Reviews

Lovely summer solstice cruise on the Rhine/Main

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto

User Avatar
adubya12
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Despite flooding in the region that caused us to board at the second scheduled stop, this was a wonderful experience. The crew went above and beyond to assure that the high water levels had a minimal effect on the tours and ports. Our cabin was clean and comfortable. We enjoyed cruising time on our balcony, seeing lots of birds and other wildlife. The meals were well-prepared with a nice variety ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, we thank you for taking the time to write about your recent river cruise with us. Through your feedback we can tell the enjoyment and enthusiasm you experienced during your...

Sail Date: June 2024

Great Cruise on the AMACerto

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto

User Avatar
NSTraveller2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We recently had a great cruise with AMA Waterways on the AMACerto for their Tulip Time cruise. This was our fourth river cruise and our second with AMA. They are a great company to cruise with, most things we would rate as excellent to exceptional. A few things certainly stood out, including their wonderful staff. They were always very professional, prompt and courteous, and would go out of ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Loyal Guest, thank you so much for your kind words and feedback regarding our onboard entertainment – it is truly appreciated. We take pride in providing the best service for our guests...

Sail Date: April 2024

AmaZing

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto

User Avatar
Joel Lagimoniere
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Even if the weather was not ideal we had a blast. All the crew members were fantastic. The meals are just delicious and so well presented. Our cruise director, Betti, was amazing. During our cruise, one of the lock broke down and she was able to reorganized all the excursions on a very short notice, all this happening on a Saturday. High five to Betti. All the waiting staff in the restaurant or ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all our guests. We...

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Fabulous Experience!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto

User Avatar
jam9471
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise, recommended to us by friends who went with us on the AMA Certo. Just fabulous - ship and crew, hospitality crew, cruise manager and tour host - everything flowed smoothly throughout the week and the cruise experience itself was fantastic. The food was 5 star quality as was the service; the happy hours were happy and encouraged us to meet new people; the stateroom (ours ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

Amazing first-time river cruise!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto

User Avatar
Ducky52
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I joined a group of friends on this river cruise, and was not sure I would like a river cruise. Much to my surprise, it was an amazing experience. The ship was beautiful, the crew members were so friendly and felt like family. The cruise manager Marcia went above and beyond to make sure our trip was one to be remembered. The captain was funny and personable and so appreciative of his crew's ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello and welcome back from the AmaCerto! Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able...

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Absolutely Stunning

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto

User Avatar
TheTravelTeam_2023
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife & I choose this cruise for the Medieval Castles and to see 3 country's we haven't been to. I would like to compliment the AMACERTO for the wonderful accommodations and the ships crew for being the best in what they do. Milan Miletic our cruise manager was very knowledgeable and a pleasure to be with. The chef and staff were amazing and loved every meal we had. The head waiter was very ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello, and welcome back from your time on board the AmaCello! Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while...

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

The crew made all the difference

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto

User Avatar
Gig Harbor Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to try a different river cruise line and selected Ama, sailing on the AmaCerto from Basel to Amsterdam. The crew really made the cruise special. They were very accommodating, and always placed guest enjoyment as their top priority. They were quick to learn our names and our meal preferences. Speaking of meals, the food was wonderful. Ama ships also have an included specialty ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all our guests. We...

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

First European River Cruise and Ama sets the bar high

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto

User Avatar
dboisvert
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Although no stranger to cruising this was our first river cruise in Europe. We took up Ama's offer for a free cruise for Front Line Workers. We enjoyed every minute of this cruise and its ship, the Ama Certo. Upon arrival we were made to feel welcome. Our stateroom was excellent and we enjoyed sailing with the windows open at night. We were fortunate that the weather was comfortable and the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able to provide you. Your generous...

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Peaceful and educational cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto

User Avatar
stubbyidiot
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We flew to Basel in Switzerland and stayed overnight at the Hotel de Trois Rois, with a transfer arranged by AMA. Basel is a nice place and the hotel was of a very high quality. The next day we joined the boat and sailed to Strasbourg. It was very busy, but an interesting city to visit. Our guide was excellent. He really took the time to explain the astronomical clock in the cathedral to us and ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all our guests. We...

Sail Date: June 2022

Lovely trip

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaCerto

User Avatar
Khamom
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this river cruise as a gift for my son for graduating High School. You might be asking, why would we chose a cruise that traditionally is geared towards older people for such a young man. I had cruised with this company before. The value for the price is excellent. The excursions are wonderful and full of information, history, beauty. Something new every day. I wanted my son to see a new ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able to provide you. Your generous...

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Traveled with children

Find an AmaCerto Cruise from $2,399

Any Month
Other AmaWaterways Ship Cruise Reviews
AmaVida Cruise Reviews
AmaVida Cruise Reviews
AmaLilia Cruise Reviews
AmaSerena Cruise Reviews
AmaSonata Cruise Reviews
AmaBella Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.