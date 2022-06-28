Despite flooding in the region that caused us to board at the second scheduled stop, this was a wonderful experience. The crew went above and beyond to assure that the high water levels had a minimal effect on the tours and ports. Our cabin was clean and comfortable. We enjoyed cruising time on our balcony, seeing lots of birds and other wildlife. The meals were well-prepared with a nice variety ...
We recently had a great cruise with AMA Waterways on the AMACerto for their Tulip Time cruise.
This was our fourth river cruise and our second with AMA. They are a great company to cruise with, most things we would rate as excellent to exceptional.
A few things certainly stood out, including their wonderful staff. They were always very professional, prompt and courteous, and would go out of ...
Even if the weather was not ideal we had a blast. All the crew members were fantastic. The meals are just delicious and so well presented. Our cruise director, Betti, was amazing. During our cruise, one of the lock broke down and she was able to reorganized all the excursions on a very short notice, all this happening on a Saturday. High five to Betti. All the waiting staff in the restaurant or ...
Our first river cruise, recommended to us by friends who went with us on the AMA Certo. Just fabulous - ship and crew, hospitality crew, cruise manager and tour host - everything flowed smoothly throughout the week and the cruise experience itself was fantastic. The food was 5 star quality as was the service; the happy hours were happy and encouraged us to meet new people; the stateroom (ours ...
I joined a group of friends on this river cruise, and was not sure I would like a river cruise. Much to my surprise, it was an amazing experience. The ship was beautiful, the crew members were so friendly and felt like family. The cruise manager Marcia went above and beyond to make sure our trip was one to be remembered. The captain was funny and personable and so appreciative of his crew's ...
My wife & I choose this cruise for the Medieval Castles and to see 3 country's we haven't been to.
I would like to compliment the AMACERTO for the wonderful accommodations and the ships crew for being the best in what they do. Milan Miletic our cruise manager was very knowledgeable and a pleasure to be with. The chef and staff were amazing and loved every meal we had. The head waiter was very ...
We wanted to try a different river cruise line and selected Ama, sailing on the AmaCerto from Basel to Amsterdam.
The crew really made the cruise special. They were very accommodating, and always placed guest enjoyment as their top priority. They were quick to learn our names and our meal preferences.
Speaking of meals, the food was wonderful. Ama ships also have an included specialty ...
Although no stranger to cruising this was our first river cruise in Europe. We took up Ama's offer for a free cruise for Front Line Workers. We enjoyed every minute of this cruise and its ship, the Ama Certo. Upon arrival we were made to feel welcome. Our stateroom was excellent and we enjoyed sailing with the windows open at night. We were fortunate that the weather was comfortable and the ...
We flew to Basel in Switzerland and stayed overnight at the Hotel de Trois Rois, with a transfer arranged by AMA. Basel is a nice place and the hotel was of a very high quality.
The next day we joined the boat and sailed to Strasbourg. It was very busy, but an interesting city to visit. Our guide was excellent. He really took the time to explain the astronomical clock in the cathedral to us and ...
We chose this river cruise as a gift for my son for graduating High School. You might be asking, why would we chose a cruise that traditionally is geared towards older people for such a young man. I had cruised with this company before. The value for the price is excellent. The excursions are wonderful and full of information, history, beauty. Something new every day. I wanted my son to see a new ...