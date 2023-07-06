  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

AmaCerto Review

5.0 / 5.0
112 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Carolyn Spencer Brown
Contributor

AmaWaterways has carved out a niche for itself in the river cruise arena with its emphasis on wine and food amid comfortably stylish surrounds. AmaCerto, along with sister ship AmaPrima, are among the newer models in the fleet to carry on that tradition.

The majority of AmaCerto's staterooms (along with those found on AmaPrima and near-sisters AmaBella and AmaVerde) feature double-balcony configurations. One side is a French verandah, with floor-to-ceiling doors that open wide, and the other is an actual balcony, with comfortable chairs. Notable, too: These spacious staterooms aren't limited to a lucky few. On the top two cabin decks, they're plentiful.

Other delightful features on AmaCerto make it such a welcoming ship. On the sun deck, a splash pool (with swim-up bar) and deep, comfy wicker-like sofas are popular gathering spots. The small gym is well stocked with state-of-the-art equipment, and the sprawling lounge features a library nook with a faux fireplace.

It's important to note, though, that the ship's gorgeous decor and creature comforts are a backdrop to the experience you'll have on land. AmaWaterways features a nice range of possibilities in each port (most of which come in the complimentary category) that target a variety of travel styles. Highlights include standard tours; themed experiences geared toward interests in areas like art, food and wine; and recreationally oriented expeditions on bicycles. (Two dozen of them are stored onboard, and they're free for passengers to use in port.)

AmaWaterways offers terrific value-for-money extras on its cruises; these include free and unlimited Wi-Fi (with an unusually fast connection for a cruise ship) and complimentary beer, wine and soda at lunch and dinner.

Rounding out a superb cruise experience, the crew on AmaCerto are outstanding. Warm, efficient and personable, the tone was set for us on the first night onboard, when a couple, having traveled all day, arrived well after mealtime. They plaintively asked the bartender if there were snacks available. Instead, she went down to the kitchen and assembled them a full meal.

About

Passengers: 164
Crew: 49
Passenger to Crew: 3.35:1
Launched: 2012
Shore Excursions: 94

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Amsterdam, Basel

Fellow Passengers

AmaWaterways generally appeals to well-traveled, 50-plus passengers with a strong interest in culinary arts and active exploration. Geographically, passengers are strongly drawn from North America, but the cruise line attracts a solid representation from the U.K. and Australia, where its partner, APT Touring, also markets the line.

AmaWaterways AmaCerto Dress Code

Day and night, the prevailing dress code is country club casual, except for the once-a-cruise Captain's Dinner, when male passengers don jackets and ties and women wear cocktail garb.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get AmaCerto price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find an AmaCerto Cruise from $2,480

Any Month

More about AmaWaterways AmaCerto

Where does AmaWaterways AmaCerto sail from?

AmaWaterways AmaCerto departs from Amsterdam and Basel

Where does AmaWaterways AmaCerto sail to?

AmaWaterways AmaCerto cruises to Amsterdam, Ghent, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Basel, Strasbourg, Rudesheim, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Cologne, Bernkastel-Kues, Trier, Cochem, Wurzburg, Mainz, Brussels, Miltenberg, and Dusseldorf

How much does it cost to go on AmaWaterways AmaCerto?

Cruises on AmaWaterways AmaCerto start from $2,480 per person.
AmaWaterways AmaCerto Cruiser Reviews

Absolutely Stunning

I would like to compliment the AMACERTO for the wonderful accommodations and the ships crew for being the best in what they do.Read More
TheTravelTeam_2023

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

The crew made all the difference

We wanted to try a different river cruise line and selected Ama, sailing on the AmaCerto from Basel to Amsterdam. The crew really made the cruise special.Read More
Gig Harbor Cruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Amazing first-time river cruise!

So nice to be able to work out while eating all of that delicious food.The cruise manager Marcia went above and beyond to make sure our trip was one to be remembered.Read More
Ducky52

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

First European River Cruise and Ama sets the bar high

Although no stranger to cruising this was our first river cruise in Europe.I highly, highly recommend AmaWaterways for anyone considering a river cruise in Europe!Read More
dboisvert

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

AmaWaterways Fleet
AmaDolce
55 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map