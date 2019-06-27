"We had a walking tour of Nice the first full day, then we took a bus tour of Eze, Monte Carlo and Monaco.We had a welcome reception the first night and met several people who were joining us on the pre-cruise extension...."Read More
Overall, the cruise was average, where previously we have really enjoyed our two previous Ama experiences. My main observations being the cabins were much smaller that on other Ama ships and there really were too many wine-tasting visits, but I imagine they are relatively cheap to organise as I suspect the wineries probably charge nothing, hoping to profit from any sales made by guests.
The ...
Our group of six cruised on this ship from Chalon-sur-Saone to Arles in October, 2023. We were attracted to this cruise for a variety of reasons but especially because it cruised through two legendary wine areas of France (Burgundy and Rhone Valley). Given the cost of the cruise, the experience was above average but no more. Fortunately, we interacted with three employees who stood out for ...
We chose this cruise because I have always loved France and this trip did not disappoint. We flew directly into Nice and we were greeted by a representative from AmaWaterways as soon as we got through baggage claim. A driver took us directly to the hotel and our Cruise Manager, Heloise, was at the hotel to check us in. She was with us for the entire trip and was amazing. We had a welcome reception ...
We joined a wine cruise sponsored by a California winery. This was our fourth cruise with Ama. As usual, the crew was wonderful, from the sailors to the kitchen staff. The food was delicious, the wine free-flowing. All of the local guides we had on our various excursions were knowledgeable and showed a passion for their heritage.
Our captain was always smiling and happy to answer questions ...
My wife, friends, and I have sailed on various AMA boats on different itineraries. This was my third trip in Europe with AMA. The boat this time was the AMACello.
I will take it on faith that the boat was launched in 2008 but you'd never know it. The paint was fresh - everywhere! Even the winches. The brightwork shone... brightly! The carpets were probably not new, but they looked new. ...
I went to a Viking show and bought an Amawaterways cruise. I am cheap, but this time I upgraded to a French Balcony. That was in Sept of 2019 to sail on April 4th (a different ship) Covid cancelled and I re booked lost my free air but added 2 day pre and 3 days post that got cancelled so I re booked again but for 1 year later. this time a wine cruise in late November. we got very lucky. only 30 ...
The ship was fantastic all the luxury of a large cruise line but way less people. The staff are able and more then willing to cater to your every need. The wait staff is on point. I have also had some of the best meals and deserts on board. Although the rooms are small they are very clean and have everything you need to enjoy your stay. The cleaning service was great and was always on top of ...
I did not select this cruise but joined a friend and discovered this excellent cruise line. We travelled up the Rhône River from Arles to Lyon in Provence and saw storybook views and villages. The tour guides in each location were the best I have ever seen and heard - we got in depth information delivered with delightful humor. My favorites were visiting the Provençal olive grower and his ...
It was my first cruise with the AmaWaterways, but it will not be the last. I chose it because it was the only cruise that offered exactly the tour I wanted to take, including the possibility of spending three days in Paris partly on my own, but always backed up by the AmaWaterways personnel in case of need; and talking of that, Sonja always kept me under her wings, whether I was a few meters or ...
Wanted to see Provence when chance to see lavender in bloom. Chose AMAWaterways based on price. Travel solo and while still paid single supplement the promotion going was the best deal for the time could go. Did not do pre or post cruise package. Cruise only. Did pre-cruise time in Paris on own. Purchased transfer from Paris to Lyon from AMA. Worked great. Met group at hotel for transfer ...