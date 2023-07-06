The 71 standard cabins are 170 square feet, a healthy size for a river boat, where cabins are typically in the 150-square-foot range. Fifty-nine of those feature French balconies, sliding-glass doors with railings that let you poke your upper half out into the open air. (If you're cruising early in the season, and there are no bugs, it's nice to leave the door open overnight.) The 13 standard cabins on the lower Piano Deck feature picture windows right at the water line, an interesting visual sensation in its own right.

All staterooms come with bathrobes, slippers, hair dryers, safes, ice buckets (no mini-fridges), desks and six bottles of water, replenished daily. Cabins have plenty of storage space, including some large under-the-bed roll-out bins, two closets (one of which is shelved, another for hanging clothes) and several small drawers.

The numerous outlets in each cabin are European two-prongers. Electricity is 220 volts onboard, so U.S. passengers will need to bring adapters. (A limited supply is available at reception.)

Cabins also feature an "infotainment" setup, each comprised of a flat-screen monitor and wired keyboard. The systems provide Internet access (unlimited, included with fare), a selection of TV channels (CNN, BBC, Animal Planet, MTV Europe, etc.), a music library, a nice selection of films (2 euro apiece), live images from a bow camera and of the captain's navigation screen (don't worry -- you can't screw anything up) and restaurant menus. The system can be a bit sensitive, especially if you're overzealous. (Just push one button, then wait, the cruise director explained.) But, overall, it worked quite well. It was a nice touch to be able to send e-mails or research onshore restaurants without worrying about racking up a huge Web bill.

AmaCello's in-cabin showers are worthy of their own paragraph. Close the glass door, and you'll notice six buttons -- push one for a waterfall, another for a rain shower. There's also a handheld shower head and little spray nozzle that comes up from below. The thermostat goes well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for turning your glass enclosed shower into a steam closet.

The ship's four junior suites are 255 square feet. They're basically 50 percent larger than the standard cabins with added space for a table and chairs. In addition to the standard inclusions enumerated above, suites have full baths with separate tubs, stocked mini-bars, daily news handouts (The "U.S. News," a compilation of the previous day's national stories) and sparkling wine delivered on arrival. All four suites have French balconies.

There are no cabins configured for passengers with disabilities, though AmaCello's sister ship Amadante does have one (room 302, to be exact).

One final note: Soundproofing is a bit of an issue, and we were woken up on several mornings by maids piling soiled glassware and chatting in Romanian. And, yes, the same level of sound leaves your cabin.