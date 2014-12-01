"Our post cruise transfer to a hotel in Budapest was arranged by the crew and the disembarkation expertly managed.Every day has multiple tours to choose from, all included in your booking...."Read More
Great people, great time, great experience. This was our second river cruise and second time with AmaWaterways who were highly recommended by our travel agent. People and customer experience are what makes things memorable and enjoyable. The entire team at AMA worked hard to ensure a seamless journey and optimal experience. Any little issues that did come up were efficiently dealt with. Staff are ...
Having heard amazing things from past Ama guests, I was surprised to find our cruise very disappointing. I'll break my review into parts (in no particular order):
1) First impression/decor - this is an older ship and the decor shows its age. The color palate is dated and partial mismatched replacements of fabrics are visible throughout the public areas. Fortunately, the ship was clean.
We cruised on the AmaBella to the Christmas Markets. This was my first river cruise. I have been on over 65 ocean cruises, traveled to 108 countries and all seven continents. I have been cruising since 1980 when I was 18 years old and took my first cruise. The pre-cruise portion with Ama was just ok. We were booked in a standard room at a nice hotel. The cruise portion is where it gets bad. ...
Second time sailing with Amawaterways, and of course it was a delight. The cruise manager made it really special as well as the hotel manager, his staff and the captain and crew. I wish I can name each one of them and thank them individually. Had been in over 15 cruises, but Ama does it differently. Great itinerary, great excursion options, super meals and attention to detail. By the ...
This is a first class experience (also in 2016 on the AmaCerto). Food, service, comfort and tours are all top notch. Our room, indeed the entire boat, was very clean. Every day has multiple tours to choose from, all included in your booking. One night there was an optional musical excursion to the Vienna Opera, which was an extra, but reasonable fee, but otherwise everything is included. It ...
Seriously, not sure why you would river cruise with any other company. They. Were. OUTSTANDING! We left feeling like we left our family onboard. Plus, the port stops were beyond lovely this fall. I really prefer land-only travel, but this cruise completely sold me on River Cruising. I am already booking my next.
We did the 14 days cruise from Giurgiu to Vilshofen. It was a great experience, we met nice people and the on board personnel was exceptional.
I want to mention, particularly, Dajana Jakovac our first cruise manager; Sergio, the front desk; Boris the dining room director, Djivko, the Hotel manager; Rui, the sport director, the captain and all the staff that was really incredible.
This trip has been on our bucket list for a few years. The only thing that held us back was the price. But let me tell you. It was so well worth it. Everything was 1st class. From the transportation after the pick up at the airport, to the cabin, to the food, to the entertainment they brought on, to the shore excursions.
After spending three days in Singapore and two days in Amsterdam which we thoroughly enjoyed my friend and I hailed a taxi and headed for the wharf to embark on our river cruise.
We sailed on the Amabella from Amsterdam to Budapest and had an unforgettable voyage full of wondrous experiences, discoveries, taste sensations and much more.
My wife and a friend of hers thought a "Christmas Market" cruise would be a great idea. While I disagreed, my martyr complex compelled me to go. I have not been on a cruise of any kind in over 30 years and was happy to keep the record in tack. Needless to say the cruise exceeded my expectations in almost every way. The crew from the captain to our housekeeper were courteous, friendly, and ...