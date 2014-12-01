Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella

This trip has been on our bucket list for a few years. The only thing that held us back was the price. But let me tell you. It was so well worth it. Everything was 1st class. From the transportation after the pick up at the airport, to the cabin, to the food, to the entertainment they brought on, to the shore excursions. One draw back I found was no place to put your luggage. The closet had 2 ...