Lunch in Vienna at Figlmuller
Photo Credit: ClaudetLH
Parliament in Budapest
Photo Credit: ClaudetLH
Horse demo in Domonyvolgy in Hungaria
Photo Credit: ClaudetLH
Bran Castle in Transylvania
Photo Credit: ClaudetLH
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
19 reviews
Featured Review
Amazing cruise with Amawaterways
"Our post cruise transfer to a hotel in Budapest was arranged by the crew and the disembarkation expertly managed.Every day has multiple tours to choose from, all included in your booking...."
Msplt767 avatar

Msplt767

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 19 AmaWaterways AmaBella Cruise Reviews

Amazing River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella

User Avatar
Two Turtles
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Great people, great time, great experience. This was our second river cruise and second time with AmaWaterways who were highly recommended by our travel agent. People and customer experience are what makes things memorable and enjoyable. The entire team at AMA worked hard to ensure a seamless journey and optimal experience. Any little issues that did come up were efficiently dealt with. Staff are ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for sharing such a detailed and thoughtful review! We're thrilled that your second AmaWaterways river cruise was as memorable and seamless as your first. It's wonderful to hear how...

Sail Date: November 2024

Sadly Disappointed

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella

User Avatar
mitsar
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Having heard amazing things from past Ama guests, I was surprised to find our cruise very disappointing. I'll break my review into parts (in no particular order): 1) First impression/decor - this is an older ship and the decor shows its age. The color palate is dated and partial mismatched replacements of fabrics are visible throughout the public areas. Fortunately, the ship was clean. 2) ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Valued Guest, Thank you for taking the time to share your detailed feedback about your recent cruise with AmaWaterways. We sincerely apologize that your experience did not meet the high...

Sail Date: August 2024

Stay away from AmaWaterways....

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaBella

User Avatar
egyptes
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We cruised on the AmaBella to the Christmas Markets. This was my first river cruise. I have been on over 65 ocean cruises, traveled to 108 countries and all seven continents. I have been cruising since 1980 when I was 18 years old and took my first cruise. The pre-cruise portion with Ama was just ok. We were booked in a standard room at a nice hotel. The cruise portion is where it gets bad. ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, We sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience you had with us. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us a chance to address any areas...

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Balcony

Amawaterways all the way!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella

User Avatar
C San Diego
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Second time sailing with Amawaterways, and of course it was a delight. The cruise manager made it really special as well as the hotel manager, his staff and the captain and crew. I wish I can name each one of them and thank them individually. Had been in over 15 cruises, but Ama does it differently. Great itinerary, great excursion options, super meals and attention to detail. By the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, thank you for your review. It was a pleasure to welcome you back on board your second AmaWaterways river cruise, and we are touched that you celebrated Thanksgiving with us as...

Sail Date: November 2023

Amazing cruise with Amawaterways

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella

User Avatar
Msplt767
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is a first class experience (also in 2016 on the AmaCerto). Food, service, comfort and tours are all top notch. Our room, indeed the entire boat, was very clean. Every day has multiple tours to choose from, all included in your booking. One night there was an optional musical excursion to the Vienna Opera, which was an extra, but reasonable fee, but otherwise everything is included. It ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you so much for leaving such a wonderful review! We each take pride in our pursuits to provide an unforgettable experience for all our guests. We...

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Balcony

AMA-zing!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaBella

User Avatar
redraiderrivercruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Seriously, not sure why you would river cruise with any other company. They. Were. OUTSTANDING! We left feeling like we left our family onboard. Plus, the port stops were beyond lovely this fall. I really prefer land-only travel, but this cruise completely sold me on River Cruising. I am already booking my next. The attention to detail in the cabins was perfect. The customer service and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Wonderful people and wonderful personnel

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella

User Avatar
ClaudetLH
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

We did the 14 days cruise from Giurgiu to Vilshofen. It was a great experience, we met nice people and the on board personnel was exceptional. I want to mention, particularly, Dajana Jakovac our first cruise manager; Sergio, the front desk; Boris the dining room director, Djivko, the Hotel manager; Rui, the sport director, the captain and all the staff that was really incredible. We spent ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Balcony

Absolutely a Wonderful Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella

User Avatar
RRomine
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This trip has been on our bucket list for a few years. The only thing that held us back was the price. But let me tell you. It was so well worth it. Everything was 1st class. From the transportation after the pick up at the airport, to the cabin, to the food, to the entertainment they brought on, to the shore excursions. One draw back I found was no place to put your luggage. The closet had 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Balcony

A Marvellous Holiday by Sonia

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella

User Avatar
jeaunyvette
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

After spending three days in Singapore and two days in Amsterdam which we thoroughly enjoyed my friend and I hailed a taxi and headed for the wharf to embark on our river cruise. We sailed on the Amabella from Amsterdam to Budapest and had an unforgettable voyage full of wondrous experiences, discoveries, taste sensations and much more. I read the review by Lovable and Daisy and agree with ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Didn't Want To Go; Loved It

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella

User Avatar
ghartis
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My wife and a friend of hers thought a "Christmas Market" cruise would be a great idea. While I disagreed, my martyr complex compelled me to go. I have not been on a cruise of any kind in over 30 years and was happy to keep the record in tack. Needless to say the cruise exceeded my expectations in almost every way. The crew from the captain to our housekeeper were courteous, friendly, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2014

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Balcony

