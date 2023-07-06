  • Write a Review
AmaBella Review

5.0 / 5.0
15 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Carolyn Spencer Brown
Contributor

As of 2016, AmaBella is exclusively chartered by AmaWaterways' partner, APT.

AmaWaterways has carved out a niche for itself in the river cruise arena with its emphasis on wine and food amid comfortably stylish surrounds.

The majority of AmaBella's staterooms (along with those found on AmaVerde and near-sisters AmaCerto and AmaPrima) feature double-balcony configurations. One side is a French verandah, with floor-to-ceiling doors that open wide, and the other is an actual balcony, with comfortable chairs. Notable, too: These spacious staterooms aren't limited to a lucky few. On the top two cabin decks, they're plentiful.

Other delightful features on AmaBella make it such a welcoming ship. On the sun deck, a splash pool (with swim-up bar) and deep, comfy wicker-like sofas are popular gathering spots. The small gym is well stocked with state-of-the-art equipment, and the sprawling lounge features a library nook with a faux fireplace.

It's important to note, though, that the ship's gorgeous decor and creature comforts are a backdrop to the experience you'll have on land. AmaWaterways features a nice range of possibilities in each port (most of which come in the complimentary category) that target a variety of travel styles. Highlights include standard tours; themed experiences geared toward interests in areas like art, food and wine; and recreationally oriented expeditions on bicycles. (Two dozen of them are stored onboard, and they're free for passengers to use in port.)

AmaWaterways offers terrific value-for-money extras on its cruises; these include free and unlimited Wi-Fi (with an unusually fast connection for a cruise ship) and complimentary beer, wine and soda at lunch and dinner.

Rounding out a superb cruise experience, the crew on AmaBella are outstanding. Warm, efficient and personable, the tone was set for us on the first night onboard, when a couple, having traveled all day, arrived well after mealtime. They plaintively asked the bartender if there were snacks available. Instead, she went down to the kitchen and assembled them a full meal.

About

Passengers: 162
Crew: 49
Passenger to Crew: 3.31:1
Launched: 2010
Shore Excursions: 19

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Budapest

Fellow Passengers

AmaWaterways generally appeals to well-traveled, 50-plus passengers with a strong interest in culinary arts and active exploration. Geographically, passengers are strongly drawn from North America, but the cruise line attracts a solid representation from the U.K. and Australia, where its partner, APT Touring, also markets the line.

AmaWaterways AmaBella Dress Code

Day and night, the prevailing dress code is country club casual, except for the once-a-cruise Captain's Dinner, when male passengers don jackets and ties and women wear cocktail garb.

Find an AmaBella Cruise from $2,399

More about AmaWaterways AmaBella

Where does AmaWaterways AmaBella sail from?

AmaWaterways AmaBella departs from Budapest

Where does AmaWaterways AmaBella sail to?

AmaWaterways AmaBella cruises to Budapest, Vilshofen an der Donau, Linz (Salzburg), Vienna, Bratislava, and Passau

How much does it cost to go on AmaWaterways AmaBella?

Cruises on AmaWaterways AmaBella start from $2,399 per person.
AmaWaterways AmaBella Cruiser Reviews

AMA-zing!

Well done, crew of AmaBella. You are a special group of people!Read More
redraiderrivercruiser

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Amazing cruise with Amawaterways

Our post cruise transfer to a hotel in Budapest was arranged by the crew and the disembarkation expertly managed.Pre-cruise package in Prague is very much worth the money.Read More
Msplt767

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Wonderful people and wonderful personnel

The only thing that I could suggest as improvement is the quality of bikes that sometimes are not really perfect for the conditions of the trails and the trip we did.Overall, everything was delightful, excursions well planned; a variety of menus according the country we were going through; the quality of the wine offered and the quality of food.Read More
ClaudetLH

First Time Cruiser

Age 80s

A Marvellous Holiday by Sonia

Well done Amabella staff- an excellent jobRead More
jeaunyvette

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

