Welcome to Hamburg
Bar during piano concert
Baked Alaska Parade
Wine Reception In Lounge
Ocean Albotros European Ports Debut

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Ocean Albatros

eylarson
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I had the pleasure of traveling on Ocean Albatros on her European ports debut. This was the ship’s first visit to these ports. However, the entire ship was chartered by Arrangements Abroad, whose team had a great deal of experience in many of the stops. Arrangements Abroad in turn solicited passengers from alumni of Dartmouth, Duke, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Tufts, University of Chicago, ...
Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Bad times good stories

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Ocean Victory (Albatros)

KaitlynCarter
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

The trip of a lifetime they said! Don’t miss South Georgia they said. Well… it was definitely an adventure. We embarked on the 19 day cruise to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and Antarctica, planned to travel in that order. The first couple days were at sea and uneventful. The food was fine, the drinks were reasonably priced, and the 24x7 espresso machine was awesome. Our first ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Very disappointing

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Ocean Albatros

Slcox1966
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our tour started with a private flight chartered by the cruuse line in Oslo. They were so disorganized, long lines, and bus transfer that did not know what they were doing. We did not get our tour of Svalbard as described in the itinerary. The ship was wonderful and new after only four previous sailings before ours. The expedition team was nice and helpful. Our issue was that we did not go ...
Sail Date: July 2023

