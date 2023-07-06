Launched in 2021, the ice-class Ocean Victory was the first ship to join the family-owned travel company Albatros Expeditions which is based in Denmark and specializes in sailings to remote regions. In 2023, the 189-passenger vessel will be joined by new sister ship Ocean Albatros.

The ship is also chartered to American Queen Voyagers for operations in Alaska, but the programming and inclusions are different within the two lines.

Ocean Victory Deck Plans Feature a High Number of Balcony Cabins

The ship has 93 oceanview cabins and 90 percent have a balcony -- either a full walk-out veranda or a French balcony. There are eight categories of cabins and suites which are located across four of the six passenger decks.

All of the cabins on deck 3, the lowest passenger deck, have fixed porthole windows that do not open. These include five dedicated single cabins that measure 193 square feet and four 236-square-foot staterooms that accommodate three in a double bed, or two singles, and a sofa bed. The cabins on this deck are well positioned for easy access to the mud room and Zodiac embarkation and disembarkation points.

The majority of staterooms on Ocean Victory are Balcony Cabins which are located on decks 4 and 6 and range in size from 215 to 258 square feet. They have a walk-out balcony and a seating area with a table and chair. Some of these accommodations have a sofa that can be used as bed for a third occupant and others are available.

There are three categories of suites which lead in with five 344-square-foot Balcony Suites, divided between decks 4 and six. The four 452-square-foot Junior Suites are situated forward on deck 7 behind the bridge and there is one two-bedroom Premium Suite on deck four which measures 484 square feet. The largest cabin on the ship, this suite includes a large walk-out balcony and a big bathroom. All staterooms have beds which can be configured as singles or doubles, bathrooms with a walk-in shower, desk/dressing table, TV, hair dryer and mini-bar. Shampoo, body wash and lotion dispensers are provided in all cabins and robes and slippers area available on request.

The main dining room is the Beagle Restaurant on deck 5 and the Panorama specialty restaurant, high on deck 8, serves steak and hot stone menus. Also on this deck is an outdoor eating area. Other public areas include an observation lounge situated at the front of the ship on deck 8, an outdoor viewing platform on the outside deck at the top of the ship, a lecture room, library, spa, shop, infinity pool, two hot tubs and a medical center. An elevator serves all of the passenger decks apart from the top deck which is accessed by stairs.

Constructed at China Merchant Heavy Industry's (CMHI) shipyard in Haimen, Ocean Victory features an Ulstein X-BOW hull design for stability in potentially rough seas such as the Drake Passage. The ship is registered Ice Class 1A and Polar Code 6, which are the highest standards for expedition vessels. Albatros Expeditions has a Green Initiative Program which includes the ship being powered by low emission engines, using eco-friendly cleaning products and only serving sustainably sourced fish in the restaurants.

Where Does Ocean Victory Sail?

The ship offers a variety of expedition-style voyages to the Antarctic region. These range from eight-night itineraries sailing round trip from Ushuaia in Argentina to a 22-night Southern Ocean sailing to and from Ushuaia that takes in the Falkland Islands and remote South Sandwich Islands in the South Atlantic.

Ocean Victory Stats

The ship is 7,400 gross tons and carries up to 189 passengers at full occupancy with up to 102 crew members.