When Ocean Albatros launches in summer 2023, it will be the second ship to join the Scandinavian family-owned expedition company Albatros Expeditions. The line offers sailings to some of the world's most remote destinations on the ice strengthened ships Ocean Victory, launched in 2021, and the new 190-passenger sister vessel.

Ocean Albatros Deck Plans Feature a Range of Accommodations, Including Solo Cabins

Passengers can choose from nine different cabin categories across the 95 outside staterooms that are located across four of the six passenger decks. All of the cabins are oceanview -- 90 percent of them with a walk-out veranda or French balcony -- and there are 12 dedicated solo cabins available without a single supplement.

The single cabins measure 152 square feet and are situated on the lowest passenger deck with easy access to the mud room, used for changing into expedition gear, and the Zodiac embarkation and disembarkation area. Also on this deck are 236-square-foot staterooms that sleep up to three. All the cabins on this deck have fixed portholes that do no open.

The 57 Balcony Cabins comprise the highest number of staterooms and measure between 215 to 258 square feet and are situated on decks 4 and 6. Some have a sofa that can be converted into a bed for a third occupant and several are available as interconnecting cabins.

Ocean Albatros offers four types of suites. The six Balcony Suites, which measure 344 square feet, are located midship on decks 4 and 6. Next up are four 452-square-foot Junior Suites which occupy a prime location forward on deck 7. The second largest cabin on the ship is the two-bedroom Premium Suite, located midship on deck 4 and measuring 484 square feet. This stateroom has a large walk-out balcony running the width of the suite. There is also one 560-square-foot Family Suite, comprising two interconnecting French balcony cabins, situated midship on deck 7. With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the suite can sleep up to five in two double beds and a sofa bed.

All cabins have beds which can be configured as singles or doubles, bathrooms with a walk-in shower, desk/dressing table and a TV.

Like its sister ship Ocean Victory, Ocean Albatros has a main restaurant, specialty restaurant plus an al fresco dining area. There is a panoramic observation lounge situated forward on deck 8 and an outdoor viewing platform on the uppermost deck. Additionally the ship has a bar, lecture lounge, spa, infinity pool overlooking the back of the vessel on deck 7, hot tubs, a shop, library and medical clinic. A new feature on Ocean Albatros is the panoramic sauna on deck 7. An elevator serves five passenger decks and the top deck is accessed by stairs.

Ocean Albatros Will Showcase the Latest Technology and Eco-friendly Features

Constructed at China Merchant Heavy Industry's (CMHI) shipyard in Haimen, the vessel features the distinctive inverted Ulstein X-BOW hull design which allows for smoother and more comfortable sailing in potentially rough seas such as the Drake Passage. The ship has been built to meet the highest Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 compliance standard.

Ocean Albatros uses a dynamic positing system which allows it to stay in one place without the use of an anchor. Additionally, the ship is powered by low energy consumption engines designed to reduce emissions and Albatros Expeditions claims the vessel will have a carbon footprint more than 80 percent lower than other expedition vessels.

Other green initiatives include only serving sustainable fish approved by the Marine Stewardship Council and using eco-friendly cleaning products.

When Will Ocean Albatros Make its Maiden Voyage?

The maiden voyage will be a seven-night Svalbard -- Last Stop Before the North Pole itinerary, sailing round trip from Svalbard, Norway, departing on June 15, 2023.

Ocean Albatros Will Focus on Expedition Itineraries

The vessel will spend an inaugural season sailing on a variety of voyages in Norway, Greenland, the Arctic and Antarctica. In 2024, Ocean Albatros will also visit the Scottish Isles. Itineraries start at five nights and include sailings of up to 18 nights. They include an 11-night Ultimate Antarctic sailing, round trip from Ushuaia, Argentina, where there is no set itinerary and the exploration voyage is dictated by sea conditions, including shifting ice.

Ocean Albatros Stats

The ship is 7,400 gross tons and carries up to 190 passengers at full occupancy with up to 120 crew.