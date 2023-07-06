Misty Fjord looks like a commercial Alaskan fishing vessel, not because it used to be one (like fleetmate Kruzof Explorer), but because it was designed with that rugged, seagoing hull in mind.

What that translates into for passengers is an expedition ship that is nimble and able to get into Alaska's most remote places, while still handling the sometimes turbulent seas that can accompany shoulder-season sailings.

It is a charming ship well-suited for those who like vessels with good, nautical ambiance and don't mind smaller cabin accommodations.

With just two passenger decks and only 10 passengers and a crew of five, it's easy to quickly feel at home onboard. A cozy main lounge and salon acts as the social gathering hub of the ship, while a small dining table adjacent allows for passengers to grab meals together.

Wood-paneled walls, brass fixtures and leather banquettes add that nautical "cruiser" touch that is sure to please fans of smaller vessels.

Those who are looking for ample space -- and privacy -- may find Misty Fjord to be too small for them.

Dining

Meals are taken in the salon or small dining area, with fresh breakfasts, lunches and dinners prepared onboard.

Alaskan Dream Cruises places strong emphasis on utilizing fresh Alaskan cuisine -- particularly locally harvested specialties including king salmon, halibut, shrimp, and crab. Meat and vegetarian dishes are also available.

Alcohol is included in the price of the fare, and Alaskan Dream Cruises has formed a partnership with Auke Bay-based Forbidden Peak Brewery to stock their brews onboard, along with other Alaskan specialties.

Cabins

All five rooms aboard Misty Fjord offer their own private bathroom and shower, and all are attractively paneled and exude plenty of nautical, seagoing ambiance.

Although above the waterline, none of the five staterooms offers window views, and all are politely described as "snug", with most measuring just 85 square feet. Beds are berth-style, so those wishing to sleep together may find themselves disappointed. Some beds are also a decent height off the ground, making Misty Fjord a poor choice for those with mobility issues.

These cabin arrangements, however, are part of Misty Fjord's charm, and will be suitable for anyone who has been on a small sailing vessel before, or who is not claustrophobic.

Top Deck Attractions

Up on deck, passengers can visit Misty Fjord's wheelhouse when conditions allow, or engage in wildlife viewing from the ship's open deck spaces.

Entertainment

With such a small group onboard, socializing in the off-hours becomes a popular pastime. People read books in the ship's main salon or converse about the day's events over a pint of Alaskan brew. Scheduled activities are few and far between, and that's how passengers like it.

Itineraries

Misty Fjord typically operates five-night, six-day itineraries roundtrip Sitka, or running between Sitka and Juneau or reverse.