The food on Kruzof Explorer is fresh, delicious and while customizable, is geared toward exploiting Alaskan specialties. The chef does double duty as a baker, and there are delicious pastries, desserts and snacks. Even though it's a small ship and you're active, you'll never get hungry.

Meals are served in the main lounge, on tables set up against a wall of windows so you can still enjoy views or look for wildlife during your meal. Pastries and fruit are set out by 6:30 a.m. for early risers. Around 9 a.m., a full breakfast is served. There's a special, such as blueberry pancakes or biscuits and gravy, every day, but you can also order eggs or an omelet as well as sausage or bacon.

Lunch takes place anytime between noon and 1 p.m. There are no buffets, all meals are served. The chef sometimes utilizes the impressive Traeger grill onboard for meals such as pulled pork or ribs. King crab legs -- with the meat actually pulled out for you -- are served at lunch at least once per cruise. Venison chili was another memorable dish.

Dinner is a five-course affair; while the dress is casual, the quality and presentation of the food certainly is not. The chef provides a meat and a fish option; salmon and chicken are also available anytime. (Vegetarians and those with special diets are asked to let the chef know their preferences before boarding so the ship can stock up). A typical menu might begin with halibut cheeks, followed by a sweet potato bisque and a beet-goat cheese salad. Standout entrees included cheddar-crusted lingcod, and rack of lamb on Easter Sunday.

Half portions, as well as half-and-half plates, are available at all meals. Which is great, because you'll want to save room for desserts such as strawberry shortcake and warm berry cobbler with ice cream.