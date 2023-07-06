In a nod to the ship's small size and camaraderie, the rooms are keyless and do not lock once you leave; you can lock them from the inside at night. A small blue knot you place on the door handle lets housekeeping know if you'd like privacy. There is no safe onboard, but given that people strew their expensive camera equipment around the lounge, theft is not an issue.

All cabins are interior; there are no balconies onboard but there are large picture windows at the top of the room that bring in natural light. Most have a queen bed below and a twin bunk bed above. The beds have reading lights in all corners. All cabins have a spacious standalone dresser and a small corner table. A standalone space heater keeps the room as toasty as you'd like it.

The bathroom is worthy of special note. It's large by expedition standards, with a separate tiled shower and toilet. The shower has great water pressure and plenty of hot water. You're given Alaskan-made body wash and shampoo; bring your own conditioner. A hair dryer is provided.

We have a few quibbles that could make the room even better. We would love to have a small nightstand, to hold a glass of water, or to put our glasses, for example. The plugs are not close to the bed, although the ship does provide an extension cord; if you're someone who likes to look at your phone at night, bring a long charging cord.

And we're a little perplexed by cabins' bunk bed. It's higher than a normal one, and pretty tough to get in and out of, even if you're tall. There needs to be a ladder to make it accessible for kids and really, anybody; while we used it for naps, we wondered how someone would get in and out at night without jumping on the person below.