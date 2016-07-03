The good: animals, glaciers, crew, naturalist. The very bad: the ship in poor condition, the food was bad. Sorry it took me so long to post this. I booked this through Orbridge travel & the Notre Dame travel alumni. ND and Orbridge immediately stepped up when I reported the deplorable conditions to them once home. I really appreciated Orbridge "making things right" with me. Anyways, the cruise ...
The crew was hard working and friendly. Unfortunately, the Orbridge "Expedition Leader" was a very poor leader--he had some knowledge, but clearly was 'mailing it in.' He cared little for the passengers and made no attempt to get to know anyone's name or anything about the passengers. Often he was sarcastic in answers to questions to which he did not know the answer. The boat was nice, but the ...
Could not fault the operation of this cruise that included pickups from airport and hotel. With only 69 passengers and 29 crew members we were pampered with excellent organisation and wonderful food. The wildlife performed admirably although the presence of a brown bear ambling along the shore in front of a glacier meant that we were unable to land as the crew were not keen on losing any ...
I chose this cruise because of the small size of the ship, the opportunity to visit remote areas and also because the focus was on experiencing Alaska directly and personally. We stopped at many interesting locations such as Kake and Petersburg and were able to go ashore. We were able to hike and explore the shoreline at Taku and in Glacier Park.
Every night featured a presentation by one of ...
My wife and I had a wonderful time on our 7 night Alaskan Dream Cruise on the Chichagof Dream embarking in Juneau and ending in Sitka. The Chichagof Dream is a small ship built in the 1980's and overhauled in 2016 for Alaskan Dream Cruises.. It had only 37 passengers on our cruise so we got acquainted with most of them over meals and excursions. We enjoyed the small ship experience which ...
We chose this cruise as it was smaller boat which made it easier for us as my husband Neville is blind. The crew and staff were very welcoming,and loved that the meals were not buffet. Had beautiful food. The guides on board and the ones that came on for day trips were very knowledgable about the areas we went to. Loved the kayaking and the walks we did. The polar dip was great too. Totally ...
We took the family cruise with our 14 year old grandson! This was an awesome experience. For people that are hooked on electronics (no TV, WI-FI, etc) we were never bored. The staff was very helpful, always keeping us informed of what we were seeing, where we were going & how to dress for the climate. We enjoyed the intimacy of the small cruise, only 64 passengers. If you are looking for ...
I chose this cruise for my husband, myself, and two of our friends because of its excellent blend of natural adventure experiences, educational opportunities, and cultural enrichment, but also because it was a small ship with only about 60 cruisers. The trip was met to be a fun adventure. The trip far exceeded our expectations!! Every detail was managed seamlessly from being picked up at the ...