I wish I had read the reviews before booking.
Cons - Very Expensive and nothing to do. Rooms were small and dingy. Bathroom shower knobs (on sink ) leaked so the counter stayed wet. Advertised that we got closer to the glaciers than the big ships...not so - sat beside Holland and they were just as close. Food was good but very slow service. Drinks are extra except a small glass of cheap ...
My sister and I cruised the Inside Passage Sojourn from Sitka to Ketchikan Aug 27-Sep 4 2023. We each booked a room to ourselves using a single supplement waiver. All cabins have a window and view. I have had little interest in a large traditional cruise, and this trip exceeded my expectations.
I appreciated the small capacity, the intimate itinerary reaching into small places for culture, ...
The Baranof Dream is anything but a dream. This ship is 38 years old and its maximum speed is 10 mph. The engines are loud and shake the ship. There are no amenities. There is no cell or internet wifi except in the large ports. There is nothing to do for endless boring days while big cruise ships pass us by going in the same direction. They do not provide any board games or any other activities ...
I chose Baranof Dream cruises after some serious Google searching. As I’d never been to Alaska, or on a cruise/ship, I knew I wanted something small, casual, and laid back vs a shopping mall on a boat. I went on this trip solo, but never was alone as the staff and guests made me feel right at home from Day One.
Pros:
The excellent crew - everyone was amazing. Aside from the normal duties, ...
We booked a small ship cruise to the Alaska inner passage thinking this would be a more intimate experience. We expected to pay more than the big cruise ship but we thought it would be worth it. After careful consideration we booked with Alaskan Dream Cruises. We have done about 5 small ship cruises so we had some expectations. Their website and discussion with the reservation desk made it ...
We arrived on the ship and were greeted with several smiling faces. The staff were absolutely wonderful people from all over the world. From the second we arrived, they were always there happy to help and chat with us. It felt more like we were being invited into their home rather than on a cruise ship. We were gathered in the lounge which felt more like a living room than a luxury cruise lounge ...
We chose this ship for a more intimate look at Alaska than a massive cruise ship would have provided as well as the cultural angle. Big mistake. The cultural angle was sometimes informative but it came with some of the worst ports of call, Kasan, Metlakatla and Thorne Bay. So called "native' villages were quite boring and depressing. One would have been enough. We also stopped in Skagway (as did ...
I came across Alaskan Dream Cruises' web site last fall when my wife and I were researching our Alaska vacation. Without exception, online reviews were glowing, and so we decided to book ADC's Eight Day Glacier Bay and Island Adventure on the Baranof Dream, sailing mid-May. The experience exceeded our already high expectations.
The cruise began and ended in Sitka, a small town in SE Alaska. We ...
We just finished our Alaskan Dream Cruise on the Baranof Dream. Not sure I can say enough good things to do the experience justice. First of all, this is a casual, small ship cruise - 48 passengers max. No fancy clothes, no shows, no gambling or shopping. That said, the company seems to be seamlessly and authentically integrated with the local communities and cultures. As passengers we were ...