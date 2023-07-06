For a ship as small as Baranof Dream, the food is excellent -- far better than we've had on much larger vessels. The ship employs a baker, and the various flavored breads and muffins are among the culinary highlights, as are the fresh seafood options.

The ship's dining room is located forward on the Main Deck. Banquettes run around both sides of the dining room, and tables near the windows are set for four. The other tables, in the center of the room, are mostly four- and six-tops. The chairs are comfortable, and the color scheme is black, gray and white.

All meals are made to order, with serving times varying slightly depending on the agenda. Breakfast begins at 7 a.m., with a coffee station, pastries and fruit available for early risers. The morning menu has cold and hot choices, including omelets, as well as a daily special like blueberry pancakes. Starting at noon, lunch lasts about to 90 minutes and usually features a soup or salad, a sandwich and a hot entree, and a dessert. Hamburgers, cheeseburgers and veggie burgers are always available for picky eaters.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. and lasting about 90 minutes, dinners consist of soup or salad, choice of entree (including vegetarian) and a dessert. Most dinners feature fresh fish, but chicken and steak are always available, as well as half portions for people who want to try multiple entrees. A typical menu might start with five mushroom soup or a tomato and caper salad, followed by seared scallops or roasted duck, and ending with pumpkin pie bread pudding and a choice of ice cream or sherbet. Lunches include unlimited coffee, tea and soft drinks, and dinners gave you a choice of one free glass of house wine or a local beer. Premium wines and other drinks can also be ordered at dinner for an extra fee.

The dining staff is mostly American. While the servers are some of the friendliest we've encountered -- this is a ship where the staff learn your name -- they seemed to have problems with timing; longer waits and mixed-up dishes occurred frequently.

Coffee, tea, bottled water and hot chocolate are available 24/7 at a table set up in the lounge. A basket of granola bars on the bar provides sustenance after outdoor activities, and fresh cookies are set out around 3 p.m. daily. Cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. features cheese and fruit platters, as well as bowls of pretzels and goldfish crackers. There is no room service.