The Main Deck (second deck) cabins, located between the dining room and the lounge, each have both a full and a single bed tucked into 88 square feet. While these rooms have extra drawers for storage, passengers reported that the cabins can be noisy in the morning.

On the Upper and Bridge decks (third and fourth decks), the cabins face outward, toward an exterior passageway, and other passengers walking by can look into your cabin. Most of the rooms on the Upper Deck are either 85 or 117 square feet, although some of the smaller forward cabins have an extra ledge for storage. This deck also has two 116-square-foot suites, each with a seating area separate from the bedroom. The Bridge Deck has three 110-square-foot cabins named after Alaskan mountains. They feature windows on both sides and offer queen beds, and two chairs and a small table apiece.

Bathrooms in all of the cabin classes are mostly the same, with a shower and toilet in one small room. A plastic sheet covers the head while you shower, and there's a line to dry your clothes. Water pressure was middling. Shampoo and body wash from Sitka-based Winter Song are provided, and each room has a hair dryer. While this isn't a line that provides towel animals at night, the linens themselves are thick and feel luxurious. The rooms are kept neat and clean, and turndown service includes mints from Seattle Chocolates.