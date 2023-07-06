Entertainment & Activities

Exposing passengers to the "real Alaska" is the mission of Alaskan Dream Cruises, and the programming on Baranof Dream reflects that philosophy. Most of the ship's customer-facing staff are either native Alaskans or have spent a great deal of time in the "Last Frontier" -- and they mingle easily with passengers, answering questions and telling stories. Allen Marine CEO Dave Allen even showed up for one Happy Hour.

As is the case on most expedition or small ships, Baranof Dream includes shore excursions in its price. The city tours are low-key and mostly focused on cultural performances or visits to historic sites. Passengers who decide not to take the provided tours can spend time in town on their own; this is not a cruise where you feel like you have a babysitter. The ship uses motorized skiffs to give passengers a closer look at glaciers, fjords and wildlife on shore.

One of the highlights on an Alaskan Dream Cruise is the day at Hobart Bay, on former logging land that's owned by Tlingit shareholders. Allen Marine has a dock there with kayaks, Zegos (small motorized pontoon boats) and RTVs, rough-terrain vehicles that handle like golf carts. Passengers have ample time to try each activity, and almost everyone comes back smiling.

Back on ship, passengers keep to their books and Kindles at night; the line does not attract a late-night, partying crowd. The cabins do not have television, although the ship occasionally shows movies in the lounge. The lounge also houses the ship's bar, where spirits are sold and local beers are on tap. (Be sure to check out the spruce-tipped ale from Baranof Brewing Company.) Drinks range from $6 to $11 (for premium Scotches and wine), and there's a special discounted cocktail every evening.

The program directors interacted often with the passengers frequently during down time; on our cruise, one program director played his guitar and sang during happy hour, and the other read a "bedtime story" aloud over the in-room loudspeakers.