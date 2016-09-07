Review for a Alaska Cruise on Alaskan Dream

We had a 9 day cruise with Alaskan Dream Cruises in 2013 which was exquisite - a 9 out of10. If we had not had that experience as a comparison we might have rated this current cruise higher. But, unfortunately they have slipped a notch or two. Maybe now a 7 out of 10 - not bad, but not the wonderful experience we had in 2013. The crew are still very friendly and helpful. The captain still ...