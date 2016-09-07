My significant other and I, both 70, spent a week on the Alaskan Dream August 29-September 5. The trip far exceeded our expectations, which were high, as we'd been to Alaska before with UnCruise Adventures. The whole point was to see wildlife and scenery; it was a bonus that the 25 fellow passengers were great. One day, we spent two hours watching black bears feed on spawning salmon in a river in ...
You are not going to get a better Southeast Alaska Wilderness Cruise, if you are looking for wildlife and the chance to get close to nature, period. Plus you will get to visit small Alaskan communities unvisited by larger cruise ships.
I love cruising and have enjoyed Alaska cruises on bigger ships, as well as cruises in other places in the world. But I have lived in Southeast Alaska for 40 ...
2,145.49 7-day 2021 Alaska's Glacier Bay & Island Adventure cruise (Juneau to Sitka) with Alaskan Dream Cruises on the 104’ Alaskan Dream catamaran. We frequently cruise. This was not one of our favorites.
The shoreside support pre-cruise was very lacking. Information provided to me in March regarding the duration we would spend at Mendenhall Giacier was inaccurate. I had been emailed that it ...
We had a 9 day cruise with Alaskan Dream Cruises in 2013 which was exquisite - a 9 out of10. If we had not had that experience as a comparison we might have rated this current cruise higher. But, unfortunately they have slipped a notch or two. Maybe now a 7 out of 10 - not bad, but not the wonderful experience we had in 2013.
The crew are still very friendly and helpful. The captain still ...
We selected this trip as we wanted a “small boat cruise” around Alaska’s Inside Passage; this particular option was the only one that featured a visit to Skagway and trip on the railway. Not all 20 cabins were occupied and there were only 33 passengers in total – just us from UK, 7 Australians and 4 Kiwis with the rest from US (so all English-speaking). Perhaps the style of trip meant that all ...
We arrived in Sitka several days prior to the cruise. It was very nice having the cruise employees pick us up at the airport and delivering us to our place of lodging. Their overview of the town and a general layout of where things were was also helpful. (Not that Sitka is that big :-) )
Some positives:
Overall, the cruise was very good. We saw all the expected wild life - humpbacks, ...
We recently completed the “Alaska’s Inside Passage Sojourn“ cruise aboard the Alaskan Dream and would highly recommend this tour. This was our first trip to Alaska and only our second cruise (first being a Crystal River Cruise) and it definitely did not disappoint.
A good measure of a company is how they handle the situation when something goes sideways and in our case Allen Marine (the ...
... and maybe our last - unless we can come up with another one that equals this in the following ways:
- small (40 passengers)
- amazing crew (couldn't be friendlier or more caring and helpful)
- focusing on wildlife (stopping for whales, otters, bears, etc)
- allowing lots of on-shore time for walking or exploring or taking part in cultural experiences
- very good meals in modest ...
After cruising over 35 times on the large ships, five of those to Alaska, we decided to try a small ship. What a delight. For us, Alaska is all about the history, scenery and wildlife. Though we enjoy the large ships, the experience on a small ship in Alaska is simply incomparable. The staff and management are extremely helpful and friendly. Getting up close to the glaciers and in to small ...