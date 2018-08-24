Review for a Alaska Cruise on Admiralty Dream

We decided on going with the Alaskan Dream Cruise line after reading a review of one of their trips in a newspaper many years ago. Being a small ship with only 50 passengers, we knew it would mean we could visit places that the bigger cruise ships could not and we would get to know the other passengers. With the company being owned by an Alaskan family, the promise was to visit select native ...