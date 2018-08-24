44 YR OLD BOAT
Quickly found out nothing to do on ship no internet .Told they were insaling starlink total lie , People getting sick with COVID . Several with diarrhea coughs for days rumors of bad water systems since pipes are old rusted , Ventelation sysetems in our room was so full of dust possibly mold as others were sharing the same stories , Glacers were a joke not much marine life as ...
Our cruise actually departed from Sitka. If you are seeking activity and/or adventure, do not book the Last Frontier Adventure with Alaskan Dream Cruises. I am writing this review on behalf of my group of 6, but there were others on our 44 passenger cruise that felt the same way. For starters, the company describes this cruise as designed for "guests seeking a higher level of activity". We were ...
This ship is in need of some time in dry dock! My cabin had no heat, had mold around the window, and the shower/toilet combo smelled like sewage. The ship’s generators both were broken for several hours one evening meaning no power. The lounge is shabby and tired. The zodiac engine quit one day and passengers had to be rowed back to the ship. And - the anchor cable broke!
The website told ...
I have held off submitting this review to get a bit of perspective and to wait for the cruise line’s response to the unacceptable conditions under which we cruised on the Admiralty Dream ship in June. Alaskan Dream advertises a small ship experience with lots of wildlife, excellent food, native and Forest Service speakers and zodiac excursions.
Unfortunately, the five night sailing we took ...
I am new to expedition cruises, but I will be watching for them in the future! We did the inside passage in Alaska. And the difference in what a big cruiser experiences and what we experienced is amazing! We saw great wildlife in addition to amazing, majestic views. We could kayak off the back of the boat. We saw zillions of sea lions sunbathing on rocks. Otters floating by with babies. Black ...
The Last Frontier Adventure cruise aboard the Admiralty Dream was fantastic from start to finish! This small-ship cruise line has figured out how to wow its passengers while providing opportunities on the Last Frontier Adventure cruise to view wild life (sea-going, air-going and land loving), to get up close and personal with glaciers, to learn about Tlingit history and culture and about the ...
Alumni cruise for Navy/Notre Dame/U Mich/U Minn....small ship with four USNA classmates sounded great. Whales/bears/eagles/glaciers were great but food was awful though advertised at '5 star'. 11 people embarked following Denali precruise that were ill and we were never informed; at least 17 got sick before anyone advised to take precautions; three dinners were edible but others were bad; ...
The cooks did a great job and all the meals were excellent with reasonable choices for those who weren't fond of fish.
The trip was very educational and included stops at three different tribal villages where we learned about customs and, for two of the tribes, dances. All our stops were both educational and interesting. The day at Hobart Bay, exclusive to Allen Marine who owns and operates ...
We decided on going with the Alaskan Dream Cruise line after reading a review of one of their trips in a newspaper many years ago. Being a small ship with only 50 passengers, we knew it would mean we could visit places that the bigger cruise ships could not and we would get to know the other passengers. With the company being owned by an Alaskan family, the promise was to visit select native ...
We wanted a small ship to really see the wildlife and scenery in Alaska. The Admiralty Dream had 50 passengers and the flexibility to slow down and stop when something incredible, like whales bubble netting happened. Our room was comfortable and they loan you rain gear and boots....The area around Juneau is a rainforest. The crew and guides were exceptionally knowledgeable and friendly. The ...