Review for a Middle East Cruise on AIDAprima

The boat is new so everything is clean and well maintained, it is large and very little frequented, it has a large gym, many shops and the service of the tankers in the bars is very good. There are no burdens and at no time do you feel they are on top of you to sell you anything and for you to consume their products. All catering services are buffet style, except for a la carte restaurants. ...