AIDAprima Review

When it debuts, AIDAprima will be the new flagship of AIDA Cruises. Accommodating 3,300 passengers and coming in at 124,500 gross tons, it will be the largest in the line's fleet. The ship will feature two waterslides, a lazy river, a rock climbing wall and a huge LED wall designed for watching sports. The AIDA Beach Club, covered by a dome, is meant for relaxation by day and beach parties at night. The ship will have 13 restaurants and 14 cabin categories, including 32 suites.

Passengers: 3300
Crew: 900
Passenger to Crew: 3.67:1

Holiday 2019

The waiters at the buffet, they pass everything, they avoid you from having to attend you, you have to ask them to clean the table of those who ate before to be able to eat, the cutlery and napkins are taken from a dispenser that is in each table, and the glasses you are looking for life if you are not the first one who has sat at that table, the coffee that is served only at the table comes to you when you have finished breakfast, the food is very repetitive every day the same and for the tastes from the German public, very strong flavors a lot of salt and very little elaborated, basically potingues inedible meats and fish of low quality and undercooked, past fruits, desserts like colorful porridge and rice pegotacos everywhere, with what is left over in the morning They mix it with other things and prepare dinners.Well, perhaps the worst is the language, this company is dedicated to the German public, so all the information, restaurant menus, food posters, absolutely everything is in German.Read More
maria raetze

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Kiss mouth vessel experience

Here you will find fancy stairs, classical German beach baskets, an aft bar with great views, the outflow of a restaurant, and infinity pools.The restaurant experience is an important part of cruising for a lot of people, and the buffet options on a ship doesn't seem to appeal to most review writers, but AIDA certainly challenges any pre-conceived ideas about grabbing your own food on a cruise ship.Read More
Gothencruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

AidaBlu cruise

This cruise was not on the AidaPrima but on the AidaBlu, unfortunately I can't choose this ship on Cruisecritic???Read More
DutchCruise5

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Great trip

met up with my brother who lives in Hamburg I came from Canada for a two week break nice ship enjoyed a great cabin on the 16 deck ,great housekeeping ,superior culinary staff, great chefs buffet food and or French service available food was extremely good ,fresh at all times from simple 24/7 curry wurst to fancy filet tenderloin ,great restaurant selection wonderful mostly Filipino staff who spoke German and English extremely friendly and helpful enjoyed some excursions weather wasn't great but lots to do on board.Lots of stores to spend your money ,great auction opportunities to purchase art and other items Didn't enjoy the babys which many young couple brought along (its free after all)Noisy at times in the dining room.Read More
johnrei

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

