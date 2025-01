Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AIDAperla

Today we came back from the cruise on Aida Perla. We had 7 days cruise starting from Hamburg. It was our third cruise. Two previous were on Italian ships. The first on Costa Fascinoza and the second on MSC Precioza. The Aida Perla is new, modern and well maintained ship. We came to the port by a shuttle from the Central Bus station. We booked it via AIDA site. The same was on the way from the ...