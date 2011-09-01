Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
3 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Filters

1-3 of 3 AIDA AIDAaura Cruise Reviews

Disembarked

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on AIDAaura

User Avatar
Cruisecritic2021
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

1. Booked on July 1st On July 1, we booked a trip through the website and your partner cruiswinkel.nl. The trip was explained, the boat, the cabins, etc. The travel overview contained the most important parts and we didn't see anything crazy at that moment. So we booked this trip. 2. Change of route on July 19, July 27 The first small setback was that the route which we booked was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Great experience!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on AIDAaura

User Avatar
diba59
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Last week we made a cruise with AIDA again. This time on one of their smaller ships. The trip went from Palma de Mallorca to Hamburg with 5 days at sea. It was a repositioning cruise. Despite that the ship was smaller we enjoyed it the same as the larger ships of AIDA. The whole concept is the same but accommodated for fewer guests. The sauna area was actually a little bit to small considering ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Great Itinerary & Nice Ship

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on AIDAaura

User Avatar
AntjeG
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Background Information: I went to Canada to visit my Canadian friends. My German friend and I went on the cruise after I finished my visit to the Canadian friends. Sorry no hotel information pre- or post cruise as I stayed at my Canadian friend´s house and went home the day of disembarkation. Ship Information: On-board language is German. Although all Crew members do speak English it might be ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2011

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other AIDA Ship Cruise Reviews
AIDAprima Cruise Reviews
AIDAprima Cruise Reviews
AIDAperla Cruise Reviews
AIDAcara Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.