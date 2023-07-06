AIDAaura entered service in 2003 as the third ship to join the AIDA fleet. Like the identical, 2002-built AIDAvita, it is an enlarged and improved version of the original Aida (now AIDAcara). As with all all AIDA ships, it was specially designed around the line's ultra-casual "club ship" concept.

Like AIDAcara and AIDAvita, the two main restaurants onboard, the Calypso Restaurant and Markt Restaurant, offer open-seating, buffet meals. The extra-tariff a la carte Rossini features waiter service and near-gourmet quality food.

The Das Theater theatre is the largest public room on the ship, while other bars and lounges include the trademark AIDA Bar -- one of the largest bars at sea -- the surprisingly elegant Hemingway Bar and the Anytime Disco.

The Body & Soul spa and Fit & Fun fitness center are some of the largest of their kind at sea, and the pool deck is designed to resemble a beach, complete with palm trees, a freeform pool, artificial "rock formations" and a volleyball/basketball court. Indoors you'll find the unique AIDA Golf putting green and golf simulator.

Cabins onboard are mostly standard insides and outsides; while of average size, the bright and cheerful furnishings make them more attractive than most mass-market cabins. There are only a few balcony cabins and suites; most passengers on this ship will be more interested in having fun in the public rooms than spending time hiding away in their private quarters.