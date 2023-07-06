  • Write a Review
AIDAaura Review

AIDAaura entered service in 2003 as the third ship to join the AIDA fleet. Like the identical, 2002-built AIDAvita, it is an enlarged and improved version of the original Aida (now AIDAcara). As with all all AIDA ships, it was specially designed around the line's ultra-casual "club ship" concept.

Like AIDAcara and AIDAvita, the two main restaurants onboard, the Calypso Restaurant and Markt Restaurant, offer open-seating, buffet meals. The extra-tariff a la carte Rossini features waiter service and near-gourmet quality food.

The Das Theater theatre is the largest public room on the ship, while other bars and lounges include the trademark AIDA Bar -- one of the largest bars at sea -- the surprisingly elegant Hemingway Bar and the Anytime Disco.

The Body & Soul spa and Fit & Fun fitness center are some of the largest of their kind at sea, and the pool deck is designed to resemble a beach, complete with palm trees, a freeform pool, artificial "rock formations" and a volleyball/basketball court. Indoors you'll find the unique AIDA Golf putting green and golf simulator.

Cabins onboard are mostly standard insides and outsides; while of average size, the bright and cheerful furnishings make them more attractive than most mass-market cabins. There are only a few balcony cabins and suites; most passengers on this ship will be more interested in having fun in the public rooms than spending time hiding away in their private quarters.

About

Passengers: 1266
Crew: 418
Passenger to Crew: 3.03:1
Launched: 2003

AIDAaura Cruiser Reviews

Great experience!

This being a repositioning cruise, AIDA had a chef assigned to the restaurant who was the winner of the German version of "Master Chefs".It is known that AIDA mainly focusses of native German speaking guests but that doen't have to be a problem at all.Read More
diba59

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Great Itinerary & Nice Ship

Various bars & Lounges - we expecially loved the nightfly bar lots of workshops & cooking classes for an upcharge great spa with relaxing treatments and ocean view sauna (note: sauna is German/Scandinavian style - nude with only a towel, no swimsuits allowed) Service: Crew is very friendly & helpful self service laudry for a small fee is great if you travel for a longer time port & shore excursions see port Reviews Please note that shore excursions booked with AIDA have German speaking guides normally.there is no casino on board (which is great for me as I don´t like casinos and in my opinion they only take space which can be used for other venues) but they offer bingo games On our cruise there was a lecturer on board who was good.Read More
AntjeG

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

