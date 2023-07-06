Cabins include two chairs in a seating area with a small coffee table, two nightstands, a granite-topped wood desk/vanity and generous closet space with hangers and shelves, two bathrobes and sets of slippers. There are two Quietvox audio devices, as well as charging docks, which you'll use for shore excursions.

Each cabin features a iMac that can be used for accessing the internet and select TV channels (CNN, BBC, CNBC, Bloomberg Europe, Discovery, Animal Planet, TLC, VH1, National Geographic), as well as a selection of movies. Despite the Adventures by Disney brand, there aren't quite as many Disney movies as you might expect. We enjoyed watching "The Sound of Music" while sailing through some of the spots where the movie was filmed.

You'll also find electronic lighting and temperature controls via wall-mounted iPads. The temperature is displayed in Celsius. These displays can be tricky to figure out, especially when combined with the manual lighting buttons, but a hint is to use the standby button to turn off the lights at night. You'll need to play around with the bathroom lighting controls a bit if you want to provide a night-light for your kids.

You'll find 220-volt, two-pronged European outlets in your cabin's living area and bathroom. If you don't have an adapter, ask at the reception desk -- they have a limited number to lend out to passengers. We did spot an American standard 110-volt outlet tucked away behind the TV. You'll find USB outlets for charging at your bedside. There's also a safe and mini-fridge in every cabin.

The bathrooms are well lit, with optional blue lighting for a nightlight. We loved the powerful water pressure either through the rain showerhead or regular detachable showerhead, plus the glass shower door. There is a window from the bathroom into the living/sleeping space that could be frosted for privacy at the touch of a button. This was an unusual yet fun discovery for our family, with our kids often putting on hilarious toothbrushing "demonstrations" inside the bathroom for the rest of the family.

You'll also find Hydro brand toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion), plus shower caps and sewing kits. There's a hair dryer in the storage cabinet underneath the sink, plus a makeup mirror.

Each night on your Adventures by Disney cruise, you'll receive wrapped Cadbury chocolates on your pillows, along with a special commemorative Disney trading pin themed to the destination you visited that day, at turn-down. Most people add these pins to their Adventures by Disney lanyards, and you can trade them on future vacations to Disney properties and cruises with other passengers.

River View: Located on the Piano Deck, these cabins have two windows overlooking the river and measure 160 square feet.

French Balcony: French balconies allow passengers to open the floor-to-ceiling window, but you won't be able to step outside onto a balcony. These cabins are 155 to 170 square feet and located on the Cello and Violin decks.

Twin Balconies: Most of the cabins on AmaLea offer this design, which gives passengers both a French and a traditional outdoor balcony with two outside chairs and a small table for watching the river from the privacy of your room. They measure 210 to 235 square feet, and some of the rooms also include a foldout twin bed for families. There are also cabins that connect to each other.

Suite: You'll find four suites onboard the AmaLea's Violin Deck. Measuring 350 square feet, each suite includes both French and traditional balconies. Passengers in these cabins will have a spacious living area with a TV, desk and chair, plentiful storage cabinets and shelves and a couch that can sleep two additional people. Though the bedroom area isn't totally separated from the living room (there is a slatted wall separating the two), you'll find an oversized closet near the king-size bed. The bathroom also includes a bathtub and a shower stall.