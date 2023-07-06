AmaWaterways' partnership with Adventures by Disney, hosting family-friendly European river cruises throughout the year, transforms the sophisticated AmaLea into a relaxed, casual day-trip launchpad where even the youngest passengers are celebrated.

A newer ship with iPad-controlled stateroom lighting and temperature controls, AmaLea still feels classic and understated in its design, showcasing the beauty of Europe in the plentiful common areas, where passengers seem welcome to pull up a chair (inside or outside), get to know each other and relax.

Nearly everything is included in the cost of your Adventures by Disney cruise, from daily shore excursions, bicycle rentals, food, wine and beer during meals plus a daily featured cocktail, Wi-Fi and gratuities. You won't be socked with a huge bill at the end of your vacation.

Adventures by Disney programming is woven throughout your cruise, offering shore excursions and evening entertainment geared toward all ages, and powered by a staff of Adventure Guides that not only hosts all the excursions and activities but also gets to know many of the passengers by name. Though you won't catch any Disney character sightings, the exemplary service that Disney is known for shines through. The outcome is that Europe becomes more approachable -- particularly for families -- under the cheerful guidance of these guides.

These cruises are ideal for families with older kids (tweens and teens) who are willing to try new foods and experiences and meet new people. Families with younger children or anyone who would struggle with the fast pace of multiple daily shore excursions might find this type of cruise more challenging.