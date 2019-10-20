  • Newsletter
Adventure Resorts & Cruises Reviews

Photo Credit: Silyana
Photo Credit: Urban_L
Cruiser Rating
4.9
Very Good
28 reviews

1-10 of 28 Adventure Resorts & Cruises Reviews

A fabulous experience in a magical landscape

Review for a India River Cruise on MV Mahabaahu

Silyana
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This 7-day cruise was part of a 3-week India experience and definitely one of the highlights. Our group of 19 arrived at Jorhat airport and was transferred by vehicles to the ship at Neamati Ghat. Cruising through the vast expanse of the Brahmaputra was wonderful, and I particularly enjoyed the emphasis on nature and wildlife. The safaris by boat, elephant and jeep through the Kaziranga ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Brahmaputra Reflections of a Wonderful Trip

Review for a India River Cruise on MV Mahabaahu

Strawberry67
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as a way to unwind after a trip across Nepal and Bhutan and this was a superlative way to enjoy river life, meet the villagers and see the wildlife of Kaziranga National Park in comfort and style. The courtesy and professionalism of this experienced crew gave us a memorable trip. The team was led by Neena an experienced, welcoming and truly professional cruise director and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Excellent cruise

Review for a India River Cruise on MV Mahabaahu

RINAW
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A very relaxing cruise full ef culinary experiences, wonderful smiling crew Nothing was too much trouble and attention to detail throughout Gained good insight into rural life on the shore excursions and watched elephants and one horned rhino on jeep safari Had a lovely introduction to Assamese cuisine, and enjoyed the provided Assamese costumes and music on a particular ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Wonderful experience

Review for a Asia Cruise on MV Mahabaahu

RINAW
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A relaxing time after Bhutan week Assamese welcome introduced us to wonderful fusion of spices that was to follow Different regional cuisines every night preceded by wonderful cocktail drinks Had a magical bonfire evening on a sandbank of deserted island where we floated oil lamps in reverence to the Brahmaputra Another night we dressed up in the provided Assamese formal attire and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cruising on the Brahmaputra

Review for a Asia River Cruise on MV Mahabaahu

Mike Nixon
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to explore Assam for family reasons and this was a great way to see and feel the amazing culture of India. From the moment we arrived we were made to feel very special, with personal and discreet attention - cabin service, spa, restaurant, bar, boat trips, nothing was too much trouble for this exceptional crew. Fascinating lectures by Mayuresh (a young man with a very bright future) ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Worth every penny!

Review for a Asia River Cruise on MV Mahabaahu

DLSS
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Without a doubt the best way to travel through and see the amazing state of Assam. The constantly changing views of the mighty Brahmaputra river and eastern Himalayan backdrop will take your breath away. The excursions provided just the right amount of history and culture led by our knowledgeable, enthusiastic and personal guides from amongst the cruise staff. For us, the highlight was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Soul Food / I didn't see another tourist boat

Review for a Asia River Cruise on MV Mahabaahu

michelesophie
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

To sail in Assam down the wide and wonderful Brahmaputra at sunset is a magic like no other. Balm for the soul. The antithesis of city living . The whole thing was a treat: the empty beauty of this ever changing riverscape as well as the grace and aimiability of these resourceful village tribes people, constantly made aware of the bounty of nature - and its opposite, the very real threat of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Traveled with disabled person

The Brahmaputra

Review for a Asia River Cruise on MV Mahabaahu

gaunty
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A wonderful, unique opportunity to explore river life in India. The company covers every tiny detail to ensure enjoyment, right from the off. They meet you and allocate a car to share for trips, just three or four to a car. The cabins are comfy and well kitted out. Water is plentiful and your personal canister handed out for all tours. The food is varied and delicious, covering a variety of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Wonderful Brahmaputra cruise Silghat-Naemati Ghat

Review for a Asia River Cruise on MV Mahabaahu

Urban_L
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was part of a trip including "The golden triangle" and Kolkata. We had expected it to be the climax of the trip, and it exceeded our expectations. The service and staff were exceptional. The meals were varied and very good. Most meals, the wonderful manager Mrs Singh joined us, recommended what to choose and informed us about what the food contained and how it was made. It could e.g. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Highly recommended boat

Review for a Asia River Cruise on MV Mahabaahu

s.icycool
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was a trip along the Brahmaputra river and was extremly varied and included many different experiences. We visited villages, including artisan villages, temples and tea plantations. National park including safari. We saw single horned rhinoceros, elephant, water buffalo, wild boar and more. On an offshore trip on the tender we were fortunate enough to see a very rare golden faced Bengal ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

