Review for a Asia River Cruise on MV Mahabaahu

The cruise was part of a trip including "The golden triangle" and Kolkata. We had expected it to be the climax of the trip, and it exceeded our expectations. The service and staff were exceptional. The meals were varied and very good. Most meals, the wonderful manager Mrs Singh joined us, recommended what to choose and informed us about what the food contained and how it was made. It could e.g. ...