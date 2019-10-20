"The safaris by boat, elephant and jeep through the Kaziranga National Part were absolutely fantastic, and provided us with plenty of photo opportunities.The quality of the food was outstanding, and the wonderful crew just about anticipated our every wish...."Read More
This 7-day cruise was part of a 3-week India experience and definitely one of the highlights. Our group of 19 arrived at Jorhat airport and was transferred by vehicles to the ship at Neamati Ghat.
Cruising through the vast expanse of the Brahmaputra was wonderful, and I particularly enjoyed the emphasis on nature and wildlife. The safaris by boat, elephant and jeep through the Kaziranga ...
We chose this cruise as a way to unwind after a trip across Nepal and Bhutan and this was a superlative way to enjoy river life, meet the villagers and see the wildlife of Kaziranga National Park in comfort and style.
The courtesy and professionalism of this experienced crew gave us a memorable trip. The team was led by Neena an experienced, welcoming and truly professional cruise director and ...
A very relaxing cruise full ef culinary experiences, wonderful smiling crew
Nothing was too much trouble and attention to detail throughout
Gained good insight into rural life on the shore excursions and watched elephants and one horned rhino on jeep safari
Had a lovely introduction to Assamese cuisine, and enjoyed the provided Assamese costumes and music on a particular ...
A relaxing time after Bhutan week
Assamese welcome introduced us to wonderful fusion of spices that was to follow
Different regional cuisines every night preceded by wonderful cocktail drinks
Had a magical bonfire evening on a sandbank of deserted island where we floated oil lamps in reverence to the Brahmaputra
Another night we dressed up in the provided Assamese formal attire and ...
We wanted to explore Assam for family reasons and this was a great way to see and feel the amazing culture of India. From the moment we arrived we were made to feel very special, with personal and discreet attention - cabin service, spa, restaurant, bar, boat trips, nothing was too much trouble for this exceptional crew. Fascinating lectures by Mayuresh (a young man with a very bright future) ...
Without a doubt the best way to travel through and see the amazing state of Assam. The constantly changing views of the mighty Brahmaputra river and eastern Himalayan backdrop will take your breath away.
The excursions provided just the right amount of history and culture led by our knowledgeable, enthusiastic and personal guides from amongst the cruise staff.
For us, the highlight was ...
To sail in Assam down the wide and wonderful Brahmaputra at sunset is a magic like no other. Balm for the soul. The antithesis of city living .
The whole thing was a treat: the empty beauty of this ever changing riverscape as well as the grace and aimiability of these resourceful village tribes people, constantly made aware of the bounty of nature - and its opposite, the very real threat of ...
A wonderful, unique opportunity to explore river life in India. The company covers every tiny detail to ensure enjoyment, right from the off. They meet you and allocate a car to share for trips, just three or four to a car. The cabins are comfy and well kitted out. Water is plentiful and your personal canister handed out for all tours. The food is varied and delicious, covering a variety of ...
The cruise was part of a trip including "The golden triangle" and Kolkata. We had expected it to be the climax of the trip, and it exceeded our expectations.
The service and staff were exceptional. The meals were varied and very good. Most meals, the wonderful manager Mrs Singh joined us, recommended what to choose and informed us about what the food contained and how it was made. It could e.g. ...
This was a trip along the Brahmaputra river and was extremly varied and included many different experiences. We visited villages, including artisan villages, temples and tea plantations. National park including safari. We saw single horned rhinoceros, elephant, water buffalo, wild boar and more. On an offshore trip on the tender we were fortunate enough to see a very rare golden faced Bengal ...