All meals are served in the 50-seat Mungri Mungram restaurant on the Main Deck, which also serves as a venue for onboard talks and slide shows.

There is a 24-hour tea and coffee station with cookies at the entrance to the restaurant, and a fresh egg/omelette station is available at breakfast (usually 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.), as is a toast machine and fresh butter and preserves.

Breakfast and lunch (generally offered between 12 and 2:30 p.m.) are served buffet-style, with waiter service at dinner. Breakfast dishes include hot bacon, and lunch buffets include tasty naan and other Indian breads alongside fish and chicken stews and mildly curried vegetable dishes.

The cuisine at dinner -- one seating, which usually starts between 7:15 and 7:30 p.m. -- generally alternates between traditional Indian/Asian and European, and some European dishes are available at every meal time, for guests who find Indian food too spicy.

While Indian and Asian dishes -- like gaur tenka (pork curry), kele ki phool (banana flowers) and thukpa (Tibetan noodle soup) -- are well made and largely delicious, European offerings like vegetable moussaka and spaghetti carbonara can be more erratic in quality, as the chefs seem to be more at ease with Eastern cuisine.

A solution might be to abandon attempts to offer complete European menus at some meals, and instead to concentrate on the Indian food at which the cooks are adept, while perfecting a few simple European favorites -- like chicken burgers, fried fish or grilled lamb chops -- which could be offered as an 'always available' alternative menu.

One thing worth noting is that fresh milk is served onboard -- a refreshing change from the revolting long-life stuff that predominates on most cruise vessels nowadays. So breakfast cereals and hot drinks are palatable and of a quality you would enjoy back home.