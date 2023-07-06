There are 12 unbalconied Superior cabins on the lower deck, each measuring 150 square feet.

Cabins come in a variety of shapes, but are largely roomy and wood-paneled, with floor-to-ceiling windows, plenty of storage space and striking Assamese decor, with headboards, bed cushions and drapes made from beautifully embroidered, locally woven Muga silk. All have effective (at times, too effective!) air conditioning.

Bed linen is crisp and well maintained; beds can be configured as doubles or twins, are very comfortable and are changed every three days (or more often, on request).

There are no bathtubs, but bathrooms are equipped with powerful showers, makeup/shaving mirrors and hair dryers, as well as spa-quality, wall-mounted shampoo, hair conditioner and body wash. Toothbrushes are also supplied.

All cabins also have (internal) telephones, safes and mini-bars (priced the same as the bars -- beers for 300 rupees, soft drinks around 100).

TVs, tea and coffee-making facilities and ample amounts of complimentary bottled water are also supplied. DVD players are available on request, as are a selection of DVDs, and there is a laundry service priced at 250 rupees for a shirt, 300 for a jacket.

The two suites have separate dining areas overlooking the prow, and occupants can have their meals served in the suite on request.

Bathrobes and slippers are supplied in every cabin and, on returning to the ship from the sandy banks of the Brahmaputra, you swap your shoes for slippers, so that they can be cleaned and later left outside your cabin.