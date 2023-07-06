Entertainment & Activities

Shore Excursions

The main focus during a Brahmaputra River cruise is on the action ashore, and considerable time is spent on Mahabaahu's twin tender boats Rudra Singha and Gadadhar Singha, which ferry passengers ashore to meet local tribes and visit monasteries, markets, temples and historic monuments.

Passengers also take boat safaris to see the wildlife that inhabits Kaziranga National Park and the Brahmaputra's sandy banks.

All shore tours are escorted by a destination manager who is a naturalist and photography expert, and so able to point out birds and animals and also advise passengers on how to make best use of their cameras.

At the end of the cruise, photographic highlights chronicled by the naturalist are presented to each passenger on a memory stick.

The undoubted highlight of the trip is the elephant-back safari through Kaziranga Park, to view herds of wild deer and buffalo, white rhino and -- for the sharp-eyed and exceptionally lucky -- the occasional tiger.

This entails a very early start (at 3:45 a.m.) and a long drive, but you get snacks en route, breakfast afterward and an experience that -- like riding the elephants -- you will never forget.

Other shore tour highlights include a jeep safari (which follows the elephant ride); calls at the 13th-century town of Sivasagar and lunch on a tea estate, followed by a talk on Assam and Darjeeling tea.

You'll also get to see vivid dance and drama performances on the island of Majuli -- a center of Assamese culture -- and to visit the villages of the Mishing tribespeople, who live in stilted houses and make a living from silk weaving.

The inhabitants of Peacock Island -- which rounds off downstream cruises as Mahabaahu approaches Guwahati -- are equally interesting. A small family of golden langur monkeys live here, and seem happy to caper about and have their photographs taken, in exchange for tasty chunks of mango.

Daytime and Evening Entertainment

Mornings on Mahabaahu generally begin with yoga sessions, either up on the Donyi Polo sun deck or ashore, amid the sand dunes.

While some passengers concentrate on balancing their chakras, others take an escorted walk along the river bank to get in a bit of bird-watching and witness the local villagers going about their daily round.

Evening options include cooking demonstrations on how to make samosas and other Indian delicacies; gathering up on Mahabaahu's roomy sun deck or ashore to chat over a few 'sundowners,' and taking in colorful displays of folk dancing by local troupes who perform shoreside, so that people can watch from the sandbanks or from their cabin windows and balconies.

Mahabaahu moors up every evening, so passengers are guaranteed an engine-free night's sleep. Before bedtime, they often make their own entertainment at evening parties held on the sun deck or ashore on the sandbanks, with joke telling and singing.

Enrichment

There are regular talks and slide shows onboard, outlining aspects of local history and culture. Topics include 'Sivasagar, the seat of Ahom Civilization,' 'Majuli, the seat of Vaishnav Culture' and 'The River Brahmaputra and the life that exists alongside.'

Mahabaahu Bars and Lounges

Soma Lounge, Main Deck: This cozy lounge is the boat's main indoor relaxation area, where people can read or play board games during the day and enjoy evening drinks.

Mahabaahu Outside Recreation

Up on the sun deck (also known as Donyi Polodeck), there is outdoor seating, sunbeds and a canopied area; there is also an alfresco bar, making this a popular area for daytime sunbathing and socializing in the late afternoon and early evening

Mahabaahu Services

Reception -- where you can book spa treatments or exchange money -- is at the main entrance to the boat, in an open space between the Soma Lounge and the Mungri Mungram restaurant. There's also a pool table here, and the area is often used as an ersatz bazaar, with locally made silks, jewelery and craft ware for sale.

TV reception in the cabins can be erratic, but there are DVDs and players available for those who can't do without their daily fix. There are also games and a small library of books in the Soma Lounge.

For serious shoppers who'd like an outfit made out of local silks they've bought ashore, Mahabaahu has its own onboard tailor. Prices vary according to what's required, and can be discussed onboard.